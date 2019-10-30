I have lived in Attleboro for over 25 years and have seen some really great things happen and many positive changes. However, like everything in life, circumstances change, needs change, wants change. The world changes and Attleboro is no exception.
We have a much larger and more diverse population. We have more kids in our school system.
Roughly 28 percent of our population is made up of senior citizens. We have much less land, heavier demands on public safety, different types of housing needs and neighborhood needs, just to name a few.
We need to address all of this, and more, with a selflessness that we can pass on to future generations.
We need to ensure that our senior citizens are welcomed to call our city home — forever. We have a responsibility to find a way to lessen the tax burden for our seniors and enable them to stay in their homes. There is no one who is more determined to bring this to fruition than me.
Our working families deserve a fair tax formula. I know what it is to struggle financially and will do everything in my power to lessen that struggle for the residents of Attleboro.
Our neighborhoods are the foundation of our city.
They need to be respected and protected. I will never vote to allow any harmful entity such as a compressor station or asphalt plant to be located in close proximity to where our families live. Our children’s health depends on this. You will find no stronger advocate than me.
We have a responsibility to hire more teachers. Each child deserves the special attention that can only be achieved with smaller classrooms.
Healthy conservation land, and conservation in general, of all our resources, is a responsibility and a gift that we must leave to future generations. This will have a defining impact on the quality of life for our children and grandchildren.
We have a responsibility to keep the use of lethal weapons off of our public land. This land is for our families to enjoy, and I believe that there should be an end to hunting on private property without the permission of the property owner. This is not acceptable.
We have a responsibility to our poor, unemployed, homeless, battered and displaced in our city. They are worthy of our help and respect. I will be proposing that we add a line item to our budget that will include the maintenance of the Richardson School. The services that are housed there offer a lifeline, literally to hundreds, maybe thousands of our residents. It’s time.
Government transparency is a passion of mine. Every resident in this city deserves to know what their elected officials are doing.
The list of our responsibilities to our residents and to future generations is endless, and you will find no greater ally or advocate than me. That is my promise to you.
I humbly ask for your vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
