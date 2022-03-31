I am running for Select Board to give the residents of Plainville a different choice for Plainville’s future.
Our future town government and schools must be appropriate, efficient, and sustainable; we need to define what that will look like so we have a goal to head for and a plan for allocating new revenue.
Plainville’s yearly budget decisions have been made in the absence of any multi-year plan for far too long. Also, growth should add to the quality of life in Plainville as well as to our revenue. Growth focused only on maximizing revenue often requires sacrifices in quality of life and the character of the town.
My desire to define goals for Plainville’s financial future and to prioritize residents when considering future growth distinguishes me from my opponent.
My vision for Plainville’s future also includes town leaders who make the people of Plainville a priority.
Leaders must work to make important information about issues facing the town easily accessible so residents can be informed, ask questions, and offer opinions.
As a member of the Finance Committee, I have been publicizing information about budget meetings to equip residents to offer informed input during the budget process.
The Select Board must also proactively seek to understand the thoughts, priorities, and constraints of a wide cross-section of Plainville’s residents, and they must make decisions that reflect that understanding.
Many residents are aware of the current disconnect between the Select Board and the people they have been elected to serve.
I entered this race to offer residents a different choice for Plainville’s future, both what that future looks like and what type of leadership will take us there.
I am running this race focused on people. I have my picture on my yard signs because I want residents to know me as a person, not just a name on a board. And I have made going door-to-door the centerpiece of my campaign because I want to get to know the residents of Plainville as individuals, not just as census numbers.
Please vote on Monday to express your choice for Plainville’s future.