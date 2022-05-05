I’m not a perfect person. No one is. Sometimes my passion for doing right by the people of Mansfield gets the better of me, and I don’t always choose my words wisely.
But let me be clear: Even if I disagree with them on the issues, I don’t doubt that everyone running for the Select Board this year wants to make Mansfield a better place to live. I certainly do.
What matters though are the ideas to make Mansfield better. Collaboration is great and desirable, but isn’t blind collaboration without constructive dialogue fake? Where should we as a town be headed? Do we have well thought out goals that serve the residents, seek to keep taxes low, and support our businesses?
When you go to the polls next month, look at the ideas each candidate is putting forward. Are their ideas good, but not ambitious enough? Are they wedded to Mansfield’s past instead of its future? How open are they to thinking outside the box?
Ten years ago my six colleagues on the Finance Committee all resigned. A new terrific group of residents was convened, and we shared a common goal. We worked hard toward a “One Town, One Budget” approach to get Mansfield’s financial house in order after the Great Recession. That goal was accomplished with strong collaboration and achievable goals.
Now 10 years later, I am proud that we’ve weathered the financial crisis and the pandemic, but now town hall leadership is underperforming. We need to return to a forward-thinking plan that holds your taxes in check and makes Mansfield affordable for all residents and businesses. We need to welcome bold, innovative, and collaborative ideas to turn our good town exceptional.
I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served you as a member of the Select Board since 2016. In those years I’ve been a strong voice for fiscal discipline, economic development, strong schools, and transparency and integrity at town hall. I know many of you share those views. Your vote on May 10 will ensure that those priorities will be the priorities in Mansfield.
We can do better. Let’s move beyond the “food fight party politics” and get on with the business of building an exceptional Mansfield.