Throughout this campaign, I have been privileged and honored to meet so many great people that call Attleboro home.
I’ve met city residents from every walk of life, and I have experienced the wonderful diversity in our city. It’s humbling to meet someone for the first time, and walk away with their support, confidence, and trust in their confidence to want to elect me as mayor. This unique interaction and experience also points to hope in our residents, a kind of hope that requires bold change.
For those who have said to me “wait until you have more city experience and try again in two years,” I say this: Farmers who wait for perfect weather never plant. If they watch every cloud they never harvest. Waiting two more years is not an option. Our public safety departments in fire and police are losing personnel to other cities and towns or just resigning. Attleboro Fire Department headquarters is infested with mice; South Station is in such disarray it’s falling apart. Our public safety professionals can’t wait two years.
I’ve met single mothers who are considering leaving the city because they can’t afford to call Attleboro home. These families can’t wait two years.
I’ve met apartments renters and homeowners with brown water coming out of their faucets, and my family’s own personal experience with brown water. The water issues can’t wait two years.
I’ve met a family who has trapped 27 rats around their property and have been told to stop calling City Hall and stop uploading pictures to the mayor’s personal Facebook account or they will be blocked. This family and others can’t wait two more years.
I’ve met city residents who have voluntarily served on city boards and commissions but when voicing their concerns and difference of opinion within their area of service, they have been promptly removed from volunteering. Our city is losing when experts are dismissed and silenced. Our city can’t wait two more years. I’m running for the executive office of our city to be a change agent. Bold change can’t wait two more years.
We are not a skyscraper city, and for many, that is why we moved to Attleboro. We indeed enjoy our treed lots and land preserves. A McGhee administration will continue the great effort to preserve these gems for future generations. Collaborating with the tremendous work of the Attleboro Revitalization Authority on city projects, and a new vision of a multi-use space at Highland Country Club will generate revenue, provide outdoor classrooms for our schools, and accommodate agricultural education and resources.
Our city has many layers to it, and wrapped up in all of those layers are quality of life issues for people that affect our city employees, and our residents alike. The issues are different for most, if not all, but nonetheless are real issues that people are facing. For these reasons, I can’t wait two more years. Make a bold vote for change; elect me, as your next mayor of Attleboro.
