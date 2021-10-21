I’m Ty Waterman and I’m running for my third term as your Attleboro city councilor at-large. I chair the Personnel, Veterans, and Human Services committees and serve on the Capital Improvements Committee and the Licenses Committee.
My wife Jan and I have lived at 33 Dorchester Ave. for 20 years. I perform with the Norton Singers and the Attleboro Community Theater, and also wrote a book about the 1918 World Champion Red Sox.
My experience as a career social worker in the foster care system, the Department of Developmental Services, and the Attleboro YMCA has prepared me to listen and respond to my constituents’ concerns. If you reach out to me I promise to respond and try to be of help.
Advocating for our city’s seniors is one of my top priorities. Our Council on Aging staff at the Larson Senior Center provides essential services including meals, exercise groups, entertainment, help with tax returns, health insurance, and much more.
I support a newer, larger building with enough parking to meet the demand of our approximately 11,000 Attleboro seniors. We need to upgrade the senior tax abatement program because many seniors struggle to make ends meet.
Keeping our schools, municipal buildings, and the rest of our city infrastructure in good condition is essential and a long-term cost-saving measure. I supported the current restoration of our beautiful public library and the new roofs at Wamsutta and Brennan middle schools. I advocated to replace the aging gym floors at Hyman Fine and Hill-Roberts elementary schools, which are set to be replaced next summer. Repairing the streets and sidewalks must continue as funding permits.
Protecting our environment is critical, especially our water sources and our wetlands. The Attleboro Water Department works hard to keep our drinking water healthy.
I will vote for clean water issues.
I support our economic development director’s efforts to house more people near the city center, invite more foot traffic along Park and Main streets, and bring vibrant businesses downtown.
At the same time, we need to maintain a good residential quality of life in South Attleboro and be mindful about projects that can increase congestion and traffic along Route 1.
Our city council needs to maintain a balanced budget and keep property taxes reasonable.
Thank you for putting your trust in me, and I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve you. I humbly ask for your support for my re-election to the city council.
