I’m asking for your vote for Mansfield Select Board.
If elected, I’ll bring leadership on issues that you’ve said matter most — taxes, implementing an economic development strategy, what the plan is for the old police station, providing the quality of life residents deserve — while improving the board’s transparency and accountability. I want the board to return to its original purpose — establishing a vision for Mansfield and developing a long-term strategy to achieve it.
As a Finance Committee member and past chairperson, I have led a cooperative approach to putting our financial house in order, taking a “one town-one budget” approach and eliminating fighting between town and school. I will bring that same leadership and cooperation to the Select Board, helping them pivot from a reactive body that many times votes 4 to 1 along party lines, to one proactive on financial and economic development matters, achieving goals, and doing what is best for the town.
I want to return accountability and transparency to your board. It’s unacceptable to say things are fine, skipping out on hard debates or asking questions under the guise of “consensus.”
I’ve made sure that the Finance Committee addresses tough issues in an open and transparent manner. I will never punt my duties to another committee because I fear the consequences of having an opinion.
I will never hide critical debates from the public. For example, this year’s upcoming budget utilizes almost $2 million in state and federal COVID grants to balance the budget. I have worked hard to make sure that residents and other town leaders understand this before they vote.
Next year is going to be challenging because of less federal aid and inflation. I want to start working with the town manager, school committee and others now in order to be prepared for these challenges.
I will confront tough issues, be more proactive on financial matters and seek to lead, rather than go along to get along. I’ll be upfront with residents on what we need to address and how I propose working with others to meet those needs. I’ll remember as a Select Board member, I serve you and not some special interests.