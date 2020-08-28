We talk about how much we want to eliminate systematic racism in our society, and how we want to advance diversity, equity and inclusion.
We talk about how much we all agree that one of the underlying causes of racism and racial inequality in our society is a severe lack of diverse leadership in the private, government and non-profit sectors.
We also talk about how much our communities need leaders who are not born into privilege and only understand their narrow undiverse network, but who instead truly understand the diverse perspectives of their communities.
Yet, we still have privileged, wealthy, sometimes unqualified, non-diverse candidates running solely because of their personal ambition.
These same individuals have the resources and connections to help lift up diverse candidates that are sorely needed by our community, but instead they are blinded by their own ego and ambition.
To be clear, I’m not talking about any one person or any one campaign specifically, but rather the egregious flaws in our entire election process, that is setup in a way for almost any person from a low income, middle income, or community of color to fail. We say we do, but we really do not prioritize diverse representation, because we allow personal greed and ambition to get in the way. Yes, the system is broken, but we as a society also allow such personal ambition and greed to control our representative destiny.
Even worse, these privileged, wealthy, non-diverse candidates try to buy the votes of their diverse residents through self-funding, SUPER PACs, and their wealthy politically connected families, instead of even trying to meet with, listen to and understand the serious issues that impact low and middle income and communities of color.
In fact, at least six of the eight candidates in the Massachusetts 4th Congressional race are either self-funding with significant personal wealth or have SUPER PACs created by their own family or friends. They are not trying to amplify the voices of all the voters, but rather trying to amplify their own voice through their personal financial resources and connections in order to try to buy your vote.
Isn’t this the complete opposite of what we want in our leaders?
We see this dangerous phenomenon playing out in advocacy groups and professional organizations, whose very memberships comprise a significant number of hard working people of color.
These same advocacy groups and professional organizations talk about wanting more diversity in their leadership and in their elected officials they too turn a blind eye to their own membership, and their own diversity, equity and inclusion goals.
These same organizations instead endorse politically connected white establishment candidates in order to not rock the boat and keep the status quo.
And to add onto all of this, our media, who lack significant diversity themselves, and who seem acutely aware of the lack of diverse leadership in the Commonwealth, solely focus on how much money someone raises from their privileged, politically connected families and friends, or self-funding, or how many endorsements a candidate might have from diverse lacking group of leaders and organizations based on their privileged long-time political and family connections.
It's a vicious cycle that almost never allows for any candidate from a low or middle income or community of color to have a chance to succeed.
It is more important now than ever that we prioritize diverse leadership who truly understand the diverse perspectives of our communities. We cannot continue to elect establishment, well connected, wealthy and un-diverse candidates at the expense of the hundreds of thousands of low and middle income and voters of color who desperately need diverse representation who are going to listen to and understand them and amplify their voices.
