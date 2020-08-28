This election is unlike any we’ve ever had. Normally my favorite part of campaigning is meeting voters at their doorsteps, around their kitchen tables, and at events that bring our communities together.
But this year, our interactions have shifted to Zoom meetings, phone calls, and social media.
Though our form of communication has changed, I have heard you loud and clear.
The residents of North Attleboro, Attleboro, and Mansfield are worried:
Worried about how the budget shortfall at the state level will impact local aid to our schools.
Worried about how local small businesses, which reopened safely and responsibility, will survive.
Worried about what this next school year will look like for our kids.
We all feel this uncertainty and to be frank, these next few months are not going to easy, but I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on day one as your next state representative.
Serving as a North Attleboro selectman for five years, I’ve seen first hand how we can overcome challenges when we work together, putting aside our political differences.
When I served on the Board of Selectmen, we increased funding for our local schools and essential services after years of devastating cuts, reformed government to be more transparent and efficient, and revitalized empty factories downtown into new housing and commercial space.
I was never afraid to take a stand, whether it was helping lead the Unite for North campaign for the override in 2018 or leading the charge for North Attleboro to sue big pharmaceutical companies for causing the opioid crisis.
As your next state representative, I will build upon this progress that our communities have started.
I will work to ensure North Attleboro, Attleboro, and Mansfield get their fair share of coronavirus relief funding, fight against potential cuts to local aid for our public schools, work with our small businesses as they bounceback and reopen safely, and fight for working families by closing wage theft loopholes so everyone is paid a fair wage for a day’s work.
The stakes have never been higher than in this election and now more than ever, we need elected officials who get results.
That’s what I did as a selectman, and that’s exactly what I’ll do as your state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.