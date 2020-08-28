Hi, my name is Adam Scanlon and I’m running to be your next state representative.
As I have heard from many families across this district, I continue to be inspired by the resilience our working families reflect throughout this pandemic.
I also hear about the tremendous burdens on parents right now, wrestling with the decision to send their kid back to school or the difficulties our seniors are having with being able to make ends meet. I still believe that we, the people, can build an economy that does not just work for the top 1%; but for everyone in this great district. Advocating for equity is at the heart and soul of my campaign, whether it be from issues of income or with taking on massive debt to get through school. I believe we can create a tax system that is forward thinking, not upside down by expanding upon tax credits and abatements for middle- and low-income families while those in the 1% pay their fair share. Our schools are in desperate need of help from our state.
Supporting seniors and veterans is another important tenant of this campaign. We can expand the senior circuit breaker tax benefit and allow communities more flexibility to provide tax relief to seniors.
We should allow communities to enact a property tax freeze for seniors, expand the senior tax work off program, or create additional abatements for seniors and veterans.
Massachusetts has been a leader in healthcare, but there is still more work to be done. We can transition over time to healthcare for all, expanding Masshealth coverage to low income children, support our nursing homes, end surprise billing, support our community hospital’s like Sturdy Memorial Hospital and ensure prescription drug cost transparency and affordability.
Our small businesses need our state’s help right now, we can provide more tax incentives for businesses that go green and allow our communities to offer more tax relief. We need to challenge state house culture by making all votes public. I will vote against leadership if it’s in the best interest of our district.
I have the experience of a town councilor, school committee member, and RTM member. This has given me diverse experience in leadership roles.
I come from a hard working family and am a proud product of our public schools. I’ve supported many initiatives like the Green Communities program, lowering school related user fees, updating school curriculum and resources, long term planning, and economic development. I have also successfully sought grants for our district by working with legislators. I am not afraid to stand up to party leadership if something is not in the best interest of my district.
I got involved in my community as a junior in high school who sought to fight budget cuts for our schools, that same spirit is alive in me today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.