Photography has power. In this case the power to form opinions of the peaceful protests and violent mob riots that swept across the country last month as a result of George Floyd’s death.
This is not new. Photography has always shared a tightly woven relationship with anthropology and history, its role-shaping impressions presented in the visual communication of local, national and international discourse. Some scholars refer to this subject as vision and justice, not only documenting social movements, but also shaping public consciousness.
Many photo historians see the camera as an advocacy tool to show the stories of social injustices. Amateurs with cell phones and professionals alike, are documenting wrong doings in society. With smartphones, visual communication in both still photography, and video with audio, can document the horrors of life. And with social media, be disseminated immediately.
In the 1960s, images showed the eruption of the civil rights movement.
Today, photographs, other than being in color, could easily be compared with the protests from the sixties.
Photos of beaten Black people in coffins, and marching protests, analyzed to visuals of today’s alleged police brutality, counter protests, and brutal riots, create conversations of where humanity is today and what needs to change, and also makes us question what is taking so long? The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1862. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution was ratified in 1865, and when Union General Gordon Granger created General Orders, Number 3 in Texas on June 19, 1865, he was establishing the basis of Juneteenth.
Some examples of visuals of Black people being killed in the past decade that generated protests include:
2014, Eric Garner
On July 17, 2014, Eric Garner died in Staten Island after NYPD police officer Daniel Pantaleo put him in a chokehold while arresting him. Video footage of the incident generated widespread national attention and raised questions about the appropriate use of force by law enforcement.
NYPD officers approached Garner on July 17 on suspicion of selling single cigarettes from packs without tax stamps. When Pantaleo placed his hands on Garner, Garner pulled his arms away. Pantaleo then placed his arm around Garner’s neck and wrestled him to the ground. With multiple officers pinning him down, Garner repeated the words “I can’t breathe” 11 times while lying face down on the sidewalk. After Garner lost consciousness, officers turned him onto his side, continuing their chokehold. Garner remained lying on the sidewalk for seven minutes while the officers waited for an ambulance to arrive. Garner was pronounced dead at an area hospital approximately one hour later.
2015, Freddie Grey
Grey, a 25-year-old Black man, was arrested by the Baltimore Police and subsequently charged for possessing a knife. While being transported in a police van. Gray fell into a coma and was taken to a trauma center. Gray died on April 19, 2015; his death was ascribed to injuries to his spinal cord. On April 21, 2015, pending an investigation of the incident, six Baltimore police officers were suspended. The circumstances of the injuries were initially unclear; eyewitness accounts suggested that the officers involved used unnecessary force against Gray during the arrest — a claim denied by all officers involved.
2020, Ahmaud Arbery
On Feb. 23, 2020, Ahmaud Marquez Arbery, an unarmed 25-year-old Black man, was fatally shot near Brunswick, Ga., while jogging in a Holmes Road neighborhood. Arbery had been pursued and confronted by two white residents, Travis McMichael and his father Gregory, who were armed and driving a pickup truck. A third Satilla Shores resident, William “Roddie” Bryan, who was following Arbery in a second vehicle, recorded the event on video. The death and events following the investigation have sparked debates about the lack of racial equity, and have been reported internationally.
2020, George Floyd
On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using counterfeit money. Derek Chauvin a white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down, begging for his life and repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe”. Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kiernan Lane further restrained Floyd, while officer Tou Thao prevented bystanders from intervening. During the final three minutes Floyd was motionless and had no pulse while Chauvin ignored onlookers’ pleas to remove his knee, which he did not do until medics told him to. The following day, after videos made by witnesses and security cameras became public, all four officers were fired.
In many ways, photography today holds more weight than ever.
Related photography themes associated with the Floyd protests:
Last month, while covering protests in Minneapolis sparked by the Floyd protests, photojournalist Linda Tirado was blinded by a foam bullet fired by police. Now, she’s suing the city and its police department, and using her last photo as proof that she was targeted despite being clearly identified as press.
Fox News is being slammed for breaching journalism ethics after it published news photos that had been altered in Photoshop of protests in Seattle. The outlet has pulled the misleading photos and apologized. The digitally altered and misleading photos were published in Fox News‘ coverage of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ), where occupation protesters had taken over approximately six city blocks.
For several hours on Friday, Fox News‘ homepage featured different photos for its coverage of CHAZ. One of them was of a man with a military-style rifle in front of smashed retail storefronts.
Another showed the exact same man standing next to a sign on a barrier at the CHAZ.
A third photo used on the homepage showed a man running through a street with buildings and a car burning, and Seattle is described as “CRAZY TOWN.”
Problem was, the fire photo didn’t show Seattle at all — it was actually photographed back on May 30th, a week before CHAZ was established, in St. Paul, Minn..
And the photos of the rifle-carrying man were composites created by combining multiple news photos together. Shame, shame, shame, on Fox News.
In the midst of the global protests in support of #BlackLivesMatter, the Poynter Institute, a non-profit journalism school and research organization located in St. Petersburg, Fla., caused a commotion within the photojournalism industry with the provocatively titled story “Photographers are being called on to stop showing protestors’ faces. Should they?” The article debates the ethics of photojournalism versus social media norms. Photojournalism is the visual reporting of the news without distortion. In social media, unfortunately not everybody follows the rules.
Believe it or not, the terms “master” and “slave” are still sometimes used in photography. On many strobe packs and flash units there is a “slave” mode button. It is used to tell a flash unit to oversee incoming light and fire when it senses the light produced by any triggering strobe called “master’ to fire. Seems extremely outdated, doesn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.