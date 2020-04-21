The daily challenges associated with the extremely contagious coronavirus has led me to reflect more on Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken”, a poem published 105 years ago in The Atlantic Monthly. Will today’s vicious virus ambush me like a constricting demon serpent? How does living during the coronavirus era affect my decision of what road to take?
“The Road Not Taken” challenges the reader to think about choices in life and options presented to us.
In current times, at every minute, I cull my daily activities on whether the road I take could have fatal consequences. “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.”
Yes, my take can be considered a twisted version of the poet’s possible original intended expression.
Some reviewers of the poem suggested that the narrator is someone who consistently wastes time in regretting choices. A more favored theory questions: Does one go the more popular journey or voyage out alone?
Clearly there is an ironic psychological conflict.
What lies at the end of the road, or is the journey what really matters?
We theorize that the narrator’s choice has made a difference to him. But his hesitation in the last stanza, “I-I”, suggests hesitation on his decision. Like I face everyday now.
What market should I go to?
When should I go to the market to avoid crowds?
If I’m standing in an aisle while picking an item, and somebody walks up a foot from me to do the same, do I get angry or just walk away?
Should I wear a mask or not?
Is takeout food safe, or should my wife and I cook at home? (My wife really does most of the cooking)
Do I pay $50 for toilet paper online, when the package could be coming from China and be contaminated? (I am not normally prejudice against anyone or anything from anywhere.)
Do I, or do I not, go to the liquor store? No brainer.
Should I sign for mail or not?
Should I clean the mail?
Do I have to wash my hands every single time I touch anything public?
Gloves?
Pet an animal?
While my wife sits at the kitchen working at home, do I venture out around the common areas of my home, or stay locked in our bedroom?
Not so much virus related, but a potentially deadly decision non-the less.
I am asking myself too many times what road to take. Will my choices lead to making others or me ill? Am I simply overthinking routine judgments?
What a daunting era we are living in.
