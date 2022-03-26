It had been a mild winter, with only about 2 feet of snow falling in the Attleboro area by late March.
Many plows had been put away for the summer, and hardware stores swapped out shovels for patio furniture.
Easter came early in 1997, on March 30, and it was a glorious Sunday.
Temperatures climbed into the low 70s — no jackets necessary.
It felt like summer had arrived early.
My parents came over and brought gifts for our sons, then 11 and 10: water-powered rockets. They had a blast launching them into the blue sky.
But when we put on the TV after our Easter meal, we couldn’t believe the news. A blizzard was on the way, starting Monday night. The storm would overwhelm New England on April 1, forecasters said.
April Fools’, we said. Or at least we hoped.
But snow it did, and that April Fools’ storm 25 years ago this spring was a blizzard of historic proportions. Twenty-three inches were recorded by the Attleboro Water Department, the third biggest storm since records started being kept in 1938. It was the biggest storm ever for the months of March and April. The single snowfall topped by 10 inches the most snow to fall in Attleboro for the entire month of April.
Nearly 13% of New England lost power, mainly due to fallen tree limbs on power lines, forcing 4,000 people into shelters. Crews from as far away as Canada came to help clean up the area.
Gov. Bill Weld declared a state of emergency. The MBTA shut down for the first time since the Blizzard of ’78, and about 1,000 motorists spent the night stranded in their cars.
And it produced only the second interruption to date in the publication of The Sun Chronicle, where I was the managing editor.
But we tried to publish. Believe me, we tried.
We were an afternoon newspaper at the time, printing late morning so we could get the edition distributed for the lunch crowd. Our Monday front-page story, written by me, was a storm prediction — a foot or more of snow was on the way.
But more than a foot of snow had fallen by the time I got up Tuesday morning. In those days, I came to work at 5 a.m. and others came in around the same time in order to publish on time. The snow made that task difficult, so difficult that I woke my wife and got her behind the wheel of my car while I pushed it out the driveway and onto the street.
When I finally arrived, I learned that the power had failed in downtown Attleboro late the night before. It was still off when staffers started to arrive. No power meant no computers, no press.
We sat around the chilled newsroom with only emergency lights on. Reporters made phone calls, hit the streets to gather post-storm stories and wrote on battery-powered laptops. Photographers were busy shooting the cleanup.
And we waited while Massachusetts Electric (this was well before National Grid took over) told us it would just be a little while longer. Maybe another hour. Or two.
Paul Rixon, the publisher at that time, convened a series of meetings. Every effort would be made to publish, but the paper had to be put together, printed and delivered by sunset, so that our youth carriers would be off the roads before dark.
By mid-afternoon, the power was still off and for the first time since the Blizzard of ‘78, there was no Sun Chronicle.
Power was finally restored a little before 4:30 that Tuesday afternoon, too late to print and deliver a newspaper by sunset. Newsroom staffers went home, got some rest and returned late at night.
By 5 a.m. Wednesday, we printed a combined Tuesday-Wednesday edition.
Remarkably, the weather returned to what we enjoyed on Easter Sunday — sunny and around 70. By the next weekend, I went out in just a T-shirt and jeans, grabbed a shovel and tossed snow into the streets, seeing it melt away within minutes in the warm sun.
And that’s no joke.