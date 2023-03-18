Good luck to the Bishop Feehan and Foxboro girls basketball teams and to the Mansfield boys squad as they seek state championships this weekend.
The pursuit of a state title can be a thrill ride not just for the team, students and parents but for their entire community. High school teams are not like the Patriots or the Red Sox. These are kids you know, kids you’ve seen grow up at school or church.
This is their big moment. Win or lose, the long march to a championship ending in this weekend’s title games will forever be locked in the memories of everyone who attends.
The greatest example of this took place 25 years ago this month right here in Attleboro.
On Wednesday, March 4, 1998, 36-year-old Marcel Tabor was home resting from the flu in his second-floor East Side apartment. Late in the morning, he was awakened by the smell of gas. He opened a window and called down to a city public works crew manning a backhoe on the sidewalk below, reporting the smell.
Minutes later, the house exploded.
Investigators later determined that the backhoe had struck a gas main that had been mislabeled by a company the utility hired to determine the line’s exact location. The gas filled Tabor’s home at 57-59 George St.
When Tabor opened the window, it kicked on the home’s heating system. That little spark ignited the blast.
Two public works employees were killed and seven other people injured, including Tabor, who was thrown through the roof but somehow survived.
One of those killed was Larry Poncin. It was his scheduled day off, but he saw the work crew and stopped to chat with co-workers.
The other was Bernie Hewitt, just 47 years old, whose wife ran a day care center. Poncin and Hewitt were described as “great guys.”
Attleboro mourned, lowering flags to half-staff. Funds were established to assist both families. The city later named new athletic fields the Poncin-Hewitt Recreation Area.
But then, the boys basketball team turned the city’s mood around.
The Blue Bombardiers had been great all season, winning the Eastern Athletic Conference with a 12-0 record and falling to defeat just one time, by two points to traditional hoops powerhouse Brockton. Leading the way was a young third-year coach, Mark Houle (now the coach and athletic director), and a pair of juniors, center Leland Anderson, who would go on to play at Michigan and Providence, and sharpshooting guard Derek Swenson.
On March 8, Attleboro beat Brookline to advance to the Eastern Mass. Championship game in Boston, in what was then known as the FleetCenter, now the TD Garden. There, they defeated Medford, 64-61, in an overtime thriller.
And it was there that a city that had suffered a terrible tragedy just days earlier began truly bonding over the heroics of these young men.
“To the combatants on the parquet floor, the game was an athletic contest, albeit a crucial one,” wrote The Sun Chronicle’s Jim Hand. “To some of the hundreds of Attleboro adults in the stands, it was more.
“It was a chance to come together under happier circumstances than the funerals and prayer meetings that have marked the week since the explosion that leveled a George Street home, killing two and injuring seven.
“It was a chance to forget about sorrow for two hours.”
After the FleetCenter triumph, the Blue Bombardiers were off to the Centrum in Worcester. On Saturday, March 14, they came from behind to defeat Milford, 63-58, to claim Attleboro’s first Division 1 state basketball championship in 55 years.
The team finished the season 25-1. It was perhaps Attleboro High School’s greatest athletic triumph.
An estimated 6,000 Attleboro fans — roughly one out of every seven residents — were in Worcester that night.
That alone speaks to the way those young men united a city.
Good luck to the teams from Bishop Feehan, Foxboro and Mansfield high schools. I hope they are as successful as the 1998 Blue Bombardiers.