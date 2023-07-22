If you were to photograph one landmark that defines North Attleboro, what would it be?
More than a few townies would say the granite entrance to Community Field. Or maybe the North Attleboro High School football team tackling a Hockomock League rival under the lights at Community Field.
The gridiron/baseball diamond/playground behind the 106-year-old building that old-timers still call “the old high school” is indeed the location where the town, as the name implies, bonds as a community. It’s a place to play not just football and baseball but softball and soccer. The town holds a summer camp there, and there’s a good chance you start a pickup basketball game on baskets with no nets and fan-shaped backboards.
It’s a place where people young and old can enjoy life.
Well, an anniversary is coming up, and North Attleboro should consider marking it.
Community Field will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2024, according to Richard Sherman’s 1976 book on the town, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History.”
Columbia Field, near Whiting’s Pond, was the venue for any big athletic event in town after the turn of the 20th century, including the legendary 1918 baseball clash between Attleboro and North Attleboro known as the Little World Series featuring such future Hall of Famers as Babe Ruth, Walter Johnson and Rogers Hornsby.
But after the high school – now known as the Community School – opened in 1917, a push began to construct a football field behind it. A fundraising effort, boosted regularly on the front page by North Attleboro’s daily newspaper, The Evening Chronicle, netted over $1,300 by early 1924, enough to get the job done.
By fall, the field was ready. In the inaugural contest, the Red Rocketeers took on Rockland.
It was a flop. Rockland romped, 38-12.
“The only bright spot for North was a virtuoso performance by a wiry backfield man named Clarence ‘Toot’ Munroe,” Sherman wrote.
The Red Rocketeers turned things around later in the year, ending the season on Thanksgiving with a 10-0 shutout of rival Attleboro, with “Toot” scoring all the points. That alone made Community Field’s first season a success.
Another bonding moment came in 1954 when lights were installed at Community Field. The lights, which cost $20,000, were a gift from two wealthy business owners, Gerald Riley and Robert Munroe, and their debut was a big deal in town.
Local sportsmen had arranged for some barnstorming major leaguers to stage an exhibition on Oct. 11 – after the major league season was over – to inaugurate the new lighting system. Billed as a revival of the Little World Series, the game featured such Boston Red Sox stars as Johnny Pesky, Jimmy Piersall, Mickey McDermott and Walt Dropo as well as Woonsocket’s own Clem Labine of the Brooklyn Dodgers.
Big league lights were rare in towns of 12,000 people in those days, and so 4,500 spectators were lured to the big unveiling by community pride and the chance to witness town history.
“The crowd sat in hushed expectancy while a single spotlight illuminated the American flag snapping from the flagpole in right field, and Mrs. Helen Blanchard sang the National Anthem,” Sherman wrote. “Then the switch was thrown, and the new lights turned the field from night to noon.”
As for the game itself, it was a dud.
“As a revival of the Little World Series, it was something less than credible, since the players were obviously in town for a lark, and not serious business,” Sherman wrote. “But it was great fun for everyone, and a first-class medium for the introduction of the new lights.”
So, what do you think, North Attleboro? Shouldn’t there be a salute to the place that has bonded and brought much joy the community?