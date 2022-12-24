One of the highlights of Christmas season when I was a kid six decades ago was shopping night.
My parents would take us to the J.J. Newbury store in downtown North Attleboro, give us a few bucks along with whatever we had saved and let us buy gifts for family members.
This had to be done by pairing kids off with separate parents. For instance, I’d go with my mother and select a present for my father.
“Think Dad would like these gloves?”
“Sure.”
I’d count my cash and make sure I still had enough for everyone else on the list.
That’s inconceivable now as consumerism long ago seized control of Christmas and made people feel guilty if they don’t spend to their credit card limit. And why leave the couch to shop when you can pick up your phone, do a little search, add your selections to your cart and see it on your front porch the next day?
Today’s kids want all the latest toys and gadgets, and who can blame them. So did we.
I did a little research and found out when some of the gifts found under Christmas trees in the 1950s and ’60s first hit the market:
- Kids went nutty over Silly Putty when the sticky stuff debuted in 1950. To my surprise, they still make the silicone goop, which bounces and flows. We used to like to press it against newspapers, producing a distorted image when stretched.
- When Hasbro introduced Mr. Potato Head in 1952, there was no plastic potato. Parents had to supply a real spud.
- In 1953, Jack Odell learned that his daughter couldn’t bring toys to school unless they were small enough to fit inside a matchbox — so he came up with a small car that met the requirements. His employer, Lesney Products, went on to sell millions of the die-cast metal vehicles. Matchbox cars were a big item in my house, though my parents weren’t happy when we would race them and crash into walls.
- Play-Doh debuted in 1956, the Frisbee (originally dubbed the Pluto Platter) in 1957 and the Hula Hoop in 1958.
- The aluminum Christmas tree, often illuminated with a multi-color rotating lamp, was introduced in 1958. More than a million of the trees were welcomed into American homes until they fell out of favor in the mid-1960s — thank goodness.
- Holiday food menus change. On our table this year will be both a meat and a vegetarian entree, but one side dish remains popular, green bean casserole. It was invented in 1955 by — who else? — Campbell Soup Co.
- And I remember the LaSalette Shrine Festival of Lights being smaller than it is today.
I’m probably not imagining that.
The LaSalette Missionaries bought the former sanitarium property in Attleboro in 1942 to serve as a major seminary, but it took another 10 years before construction began. The shrine officially opened on Dec. 8, 1953, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, a Catholic holy day.
That opening featured a lighted manger scene with a number of other surrounding lights — the modest beginning of what would become the annual Festival of Lights. The light display was a hit and grew in size and popularity in the ’50s and ’60s, quickly becoming a regional tourist attraction and surefire way for LaSalette to attract volunteers and donors.
The Festival of Lights is marking its 70th year in 2022, drawing hundreds of thousands from as far away as Canada and the mid-Atlantic states to see its more than 400,000 lights, despite the cold and often interminable traffic.
Like this ride down Memory Lane, it’s a trip worth taking.
Merry Christmas, everyone.