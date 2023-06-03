The legal battle began in an Attleboro courthouse back in the mid-1980s.
Two students had died in group homes in Attleboro and Seekonk run by the Behavior Research Institute, which used a controversial therapy for autistic students called “aversive conditioning.” This included pinches, slaps, water pistols and an electric device strong enough to sear skin.
The state attempted to shut down BRI, but a landmark ruling by Judge Ernest Rotenberg of Attleboro in January 1987 overturned the aversive conditioning ban. BRI founder Matthew Israel later decided to rename his institute the Judge Rotenberg Center.
Now, the legal battle has shifted from the small courthouse on North Main Street in Attleboro to Boston where the world will be watching what action the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court will take. Early reports coming from the court seem to suggest a surprise may be in the works.
JRC, as the center is generally known, now limits its aversive therapy to electric shocks. No other school is known to use the practice, which has been condemned by a United Nations human rights expert and banned by the FDA — but the center holds a consent decree granted by Judge Rotenberg that has allowed it to be the sole exception.
Now, the state’s highest court is looking at removing or “vacating” the decree, which would make JRC subject to licensing and regulation by the state’s Department of Developmental Services.
School administrators have called the shocks a last resort to prevent dangerous behaviors — such as head-banging, throwing furniture or attacking teachers or classmates — by aggressive, self-harming patients with mental disabilities. For years, JRC, which has group homes in Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Rehoboth, has faced pressure from disability rights groups and mental health experts who have called the treatment outdated, ineffective and unethical.
But there’s a third side to the story – the parents’ side.
You would think that no parent in their right mind would subject their child to that type of treatment. But the biggest advocates for this treatment have been patients’ parents, who describe the horrors of raising a child with severe tendencies to harm themselves and others.
A Boston Magazine article once profiled some of these patients, patients like P.J.
One year, at a holiday meal with the extended family, P.J. sneaked into the bathroom and sipped Drano. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for chemical burns.
Another time, P.J. used one of his father’s razor blades on his arms, then ran to his mother to show her the bloody mess. P.J. was known to ram his body into walls, running at full speed. He tipped out dresser drawers, knocked over shelves of books. P.J. bit himself so much that a giant callus formed between his thumb and wrist, growing larger every time he drew fresh blood.
“I hate the thought of my son getting shocked,” his mother told the magazine. “It bothers me terribly. But if you asked me whether I would rather him be shocked for a short period of time or beat himself up or bite himself severely or slice himself up with a razor blade, the answer is simple.”
Another father described similar violent behaviors, then said, “If it were not for this program, my son would be dead. And if it weren’t for that, I would blow his freakin’ brains out. That’s what I would do for my son.”
Think about that. Parents would rather shock their children than see them hurt anymore. They would rather kill their own than have them face life without the shocking treatment.
They may be persuading the court on their side.
Media reports stemming from arguments heard on the case suggest that JRC opponents will need to provide a viable option to parents before the judges will vacate the consent decree. In an age when corporal punishment is widely prohibited, group homes in our area may be allowed to continue the practice of shocking students exhibiting dangerous behavior.
Let’s see if the SJC comes down on the side of the state or the parents — and Judge Ernest Rotenberg.