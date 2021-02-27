Last in a series to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Sun Chronicle on March 1 of this year.
In April 1978, I began an internship at The Sun Chronicle which led to part-time employment in the sports department which led to a full-time job as a news reporter in December 1980 which led to a 37-year career, ending as the newspaper’s editor-in-chief in March 2017.
Even now, I am a freelance writer for this news organization while working on my second career at W.H. Riley & Son, a local heating and cooling company.
But my connection to 34 South Main St. goes way back before that. In fact, my brother Dan and I were occasional visitors to the old Attleboro Sun office long before it merged with The Evening Chronicle of North Attleboro on March 1, 1971.
How? Well, it’s a little complicated.
Beginning in the 1950s, there was the Attleboro Sun Publishing Co., which owned the newspaper, and Sun Realty Trust, which owned property all along South Main Street. They had one thing in common: Attleboro industrialist Samuel M. Stone Sr., who was an officer and director of the former and owner of the latter.
Diagonally across the street from the Sun office at the time was the Bates & Klink building, which Stone owned and which housed a number of manufacturing firms. And in the rear basement of that building were two giant boilers which supplied steam heat to both sides of the street, including the Sun office.
So, what’s the connection?
In charge of those boilers was my maternal grandfather, Louis Labonte, better known to his family as Pepe.
We would occasionally pop in for a visit and invariably catch Pepe with his feet up on the desk and his eyes closed. The ribbing would begin.
“Hey Pepe, working hard or hardly working?”
Pepe said Stone once went to hand him his paycheck and dropped it on the floor. When my grandfather went to the pick it up, Stone said, “Louie, that’s the hardest you’ve worked all week.”
But my grandfather would be summoned at odd hours when the boilers weren’t functioning properly. He was also a bit of a handyman, and he would get calls when Clarence Roberts, the Sun’s editor at the time, needed some repairs in the office.
One of the treats of my early childhood was when Pepe would call our house and say he needed “a couple of helpers.” He would pick up Dan and me and we would perform such vital tasks as carrying the toolbox or handing Pepe the proper size wrench.
On a few occasions, we would walk through the Sun’s office, which I recall as being very bright and very busy.
Roberts, universally known as “Robbie,” would ask us, “Is this your grandfather?”
“Nah, that’s Pepe,” one of us would say, getting a chuckle from Robbie.
“I’m not old enough to be their grandfather. I’ll be 32 my next birthday,” Pepe would respond in one of his standard jokes, and he and Robbie would chuckle.
I’m not a believer in destiny.
I wasn’t fated to end up spending much of my professional life at 34 South Main St.
The fact that I was always drawn to newspapers — and not just the local newspapers but the ones from Boston and Providence — and that I never really wanted to wander from the Attleboros led me to my Sun Chronicle career more than anything else.
Here’s how I look at it: I enjoyed the work, and I did it at home.
Can’t ask for much more than that, can you?
