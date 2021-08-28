Some have said the key date in New England Patriots history was Jan. 21, 1994, the day Robert Kraft took over ownership and turned the team into perennial Super Bowl contenders.
Others say it was Jan. 27, 2000, when Kraft traded a first-round draft pick to the New York Jets for the right to hire Bill Belichick as head coach, bringing stability, discipline and work ethic to the franchise.
Others will say the turning point took place on Sept. 23, 2001, when star quarterback Drew Bledsoe was knocked from the game by a thunderous tackle and Belichick chose unheralded second-year QB Tom Brady to replace him, leading to the Patriots’ first Super Bowl-winning season.
But I think there may be another, more important date in the Patriots’ history. And it took place 50 years ago this month.
It was on Aug. 15, 1971 that the Patriots played their first game outside of Boston. In their inaugural season in the AFL, the Boston Patriots played at Boston University’s Nickerson Field. Over the next 11 years, they played at Fenway Park, Boston College’s Alumni Stadium and Harvard Stadium.
Owner Billy Sullivan, desperate for a permanent home for his team, finally chose land near Bay State Raceway horse track in Foxboro. On Sept. 23, 1970, construction began on the bargain basement $7.1 million concrete edifice known as Schaefer Stadium.
That infamous first game featured a 20-14 Patriots victory over the New York Giants and an epic traffic jam that forced many fans to turn around and go home. It took a while before the team and public safety officials figured out that four-lane Route 1 had to have three lanes of traffic in one direction and just one in the other on game days.
The big thing, though, was that the Patriots had a home at last.
They had changed their name — from Boston to New England Patriots. They had a new stadium with 60,000 seats, more than the 50,000 required by the NFL.
And, thanks to a 2-12 last-place finish the season before, they had the number one pick in the draft, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jim Plunkett out of Stanford University.
Suddenly, what had seemed like a minor league team from the upstart AFL was a part of the NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE, even then the dominant brand in American sports, with a promising future and a stadium built for a gridiron and plenty of seating capacity, not a college field or a baseball park.
It would take some time before the powerhouse franchise became established, mostly due to bumbling ownership. Even Kraft was not happy with the team’s home when he first took over ownership, threatening to move the franchise several times, most prominently to Hartford, Conn.
But eventually he was sold on Foxboro as his team’s home, tearing down the stadium after the last game on Jan. 19, 2002 and opening massive Gillette Stadium for the following season. As America knows, Belichick, Brady and Super Bowl success transformed the Patriots from also-rans to the most dominant franchise in American sports. Kraft further cemented his commitment to Foxboro a few years later with the opening of Patriot Place, the sprawling entertainment and shopping complex surrounding the stadium.
But it was 50 years ago this month that the marriage between a football team and a town began with that first game under the lights at Schaefer Stadium.
Happy golden anniversary, Patriots and Foxboro.
