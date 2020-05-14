Golf takes pride in the fact that its rules are universal.
The rules in Attleboro, Massachusetts, are the same as the rules in Attleborough, England.
Tiger Woods plays by the same rules as once-a-week hackers like, well, me.
But at one local club, the rules differ, depending on where the players live.
Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic and the government are involved.
Pawtucket Country Club is a beautiful, private club on the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border.
Actually, as anyone who has driven along the southern end of Route 152 knows, most of the 6,500-yard, par-69 course is in Seekonk. Just the 1st and 10th holes are entirely in Rhode Island as is the 18th green and a practice green.
Because of state government restrictions placed on golf during the pandemic, members have to play by different rules.
The Ocean State has allowed the sport right along but restricted it to Rhode Island residents only.
Massachusetts began allowing golf on May 7 but with restrictions not in place in Rhode Island. For instance, Rhode Island allows golf carts, one per player; Massachusetts requires that players walk.
As a result, Rhode Islanders can play all 18 holes at Pawtucket CC. Bay Staters can only play 15½ holes, skipping the first, 10th and 18th green. They also can’t use the clubhouse or the practice green.
If you’re shaking your head over this craziness, imagine being a dues-paying member of Pawtucket CC from Massachusetts.
The owners of the 118-year-old club sent a letter to members explaining the rules in both states, saying they had no choice but to treat members differently in order to abide by each state’s COVID-19 rules.
“As such, our members who reside in Massachusetts will be allowed to play the portion of the golf course located in Seekonk and must walk or use a pull cart in accordance with the Commonwealth’s regulations,” a portion of the letter says.
One of the club’s owners told TV reporters that they were afraid either state could shut down the club if the rules weren’t followed. They are also concerned that memberships could be canceled due to the inconsistent rules.
While I realize there are far bigger concerns out there than whether a country club member can walk or ride to play golf, the saga at Pawtucket CC points to the need for a regional approach to reopening the economy. That’s especially true here in New England where the states are small and consumers more frequently take their business over the border.
Here’s another example: Rhode Island deemed gardening centers nonessential, barring them from opening until just recently. Even Wal-Mart and Lowe’s stores in the Ocean State had to block off their gardening departments, at a time when people wanted to plant and had the time to do it.
The result: Local gardening stores enjoyed a booming business as the weather warmed and Mother’s Day approached.
Both Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo had indicated an interest in a regional approach to reopening their economies, but it doesn’t seem to be happening so far, at least judging by these examples.
However, consistency is critical for business owners. Like everyone else, they have been hit hard by this public health crisis. It’s not their fault, or the government’s, which needed to step in and prevent the COVID-19 death toll from growing out of control.
But what would be a real shame is if business owners are put at a disadvantage by competitors in a neighboring state, simply because political leaders failed to work together during the reopening phase of this crisis.
In business, like in golf, everyone should play by the same rules.
