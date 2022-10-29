“A hundred years from now it will not matter what my bank account was, the sort of house I lived in, or the kind of car I drove... but the world may be different because I was important in the life of a child.”
— “Priorities,” by essayist Forest E. Witcraft
When I was invited to play TPC Boston in the Hockomock Area YMCA’s Legends Classic, I, not surprisingly, jumped at the opportunity.
Play the private, PGA Tour-owned course in Norton, where Tiger Woods used to prowl? What “dimplehead” wouldn’t jump at the chance?
Despite the raw, rainy weather, Monday’s tournament turned out to be wonderful. But it was more than the golf I enjoyed.
The YMCA matches each foursome with a “Legend,” usually a retired Patriot or other New England sports favorite, for a round at one of Massachusetts’ best-known courses.
The goal is to raise money for the Y’s Integration Initiative, which was established in 2004 to provide children with disabilities an opportunity to participate with their typically developing peers in programs, services and activities offered at YMCA branches in North Attleboro, Foxboro and Franklin. The Y says the Integration Initiative seeks to improve social skills and self-esteem, increase physical activity and independence and to enhance mutual respect among people of all abilities.
Our foursome included myself and three co-workers from Siemens, a health device manufacturer in Walpole. Our “Legend” was Jon Williams, a running back who played at Penn State before joining the Patriots in the mid-1980s. While Jon isn’t a candidate for the Patriots Hall of Fame, his outgoing personality and sharp sense of humor make him memorable to all who meet him.
The companionship was great, and the golf wasn’t bad either. I even managed to knock in a couple of mid-range putts to keep our team’s birdie streak alive.
But that’s not what I’ll remember from the day. I’ll remember who greeted us on the 14th tee.
The Y stations Integration Initiative participants at various holes to give them a chance to interact with the players.
“Hi, I’m Deirdre Sheehan, and I love to golf,” the young woman said as she shook my hand. The Integration Initiative has members with Down syndrome and other disabilities in a golf program at The Links at Mass Golf as well as basketball and flag football teams.
That’s all the always boisterous Williams needed to hear.
“Well, you’re teeing off first for us,” he said, pulling a club from his bag and eliciting a laugh of joy from all.
Deirdre giggled, nearly doubling over in shock and amusement. While phone cameras rolled, she knocked one down the fairway to loud applause.
She was so proud, so happy.
I’ll also remember the post-round dinner when the Y announced the winner of its Tony Calcia Spirit Award. Calcia, a Hockomock Y vice president who died in 2020 at 64, put much of his life’s work into bettering the lives of local children, and among his accomplishments was co-founding the Integration Initiative.
This year’s Calcia award winner was described as someone who approaches every game with the same boundless enthusiasm and optimism as Calcia, always offering help and support to his teammates and simply being an exemplary member of the program.
When the announcement was made — “This year’s winner is Ben Ragazzo” — I looked across the table and witnessed perhaps the happiest and proudest young man I have ever seen in my life. His hands went to his face in an expression of surprise and glee.
“I can’t believe I won,” he said.
He received dozens of high-fives and congratulations before accepting his plaque, which included a photo of him in game action. When he returned to the table, he couldn’t take his eyes off it.
His mother Nadine explained that when Ben was young, doctors warned them he would have difficulty walking and that he certainly wouldn’t be participating in activities with his peers. He proved the doctors wrong, participating in all three sports offered by the Integration Initiative and working at a local restaurant.
Ben certainly has a great support team, and his mom called the Integration Initiative a “life-changer.” But I suspect his positive attitude toward what others may consider a difficult life to be the real reason for his success.
So, I want to thank Deirdre and Ben and everyone I met on Monday for a great day — and for reminding me of life’s priorities.