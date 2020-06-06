Forty-one years ago this month, I walked across the stage of the Hynes Auditorium in Boston’s Back Bay and received my diploma for a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Emerson College.
My parents were there and so was Carol, the woman who a little more than two years later would be my wife.
After the ceremony, I introduced them to my academic adviser, Marsha Della-Giustina. Carol offered a polite hand for Marsha to shake.
No, Marsha said. Firm handshake, she said, squeezing Carol’s knuckles. You want to leave a strong impression with the person you’re meeting, Marsha said.
Carol said she will never forget that.
That was SO Marsha.
Strong. Confident. Always wanting to provide a lesson to a younger person.
During some of my many coronavirus walks recently, my mind has drifted back to my days at Emerson, the only liberal arts college in the country devoted strictly to communications. The school has produced hundreds of performers and broadcast journalists. Indeed, among those receiving their diplomas with me that day were comedian Denis Leary and Bobbi Brown, a revolutionary makeup artist.
One of the Emersonians I thought about recently was Marsha.
Over the years, I’ve thanked many people — family and friends, teachers, colleagues at this newspaper — for the help they gave me.
But I never thanked Marsha.
Emerson was great for infusing journalism ethics into my bloodstream, to be truthful and fair in what I report. And there were some wonderful writing and English classes. I’ve written here about two amazing semesters I spent in a small classroom setting with Justin Kaplan, whose honors include a Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Mark Twain.
And then I met Marsha.
A producer for Channel 5 news at the time, she taught a news writing course that took the theories and fundamentals of my earlier instruction and put them to practical use. I learned how to structure stories, how to bring readers to the scene of an event, how to say the most in the least number of words.
It was an “ah-ha” class for me.
Other teachers gave me skills. Marsha showed me the path to put those skills to work.
I was even luckier to land Marsha as academic adviser. Seconds after I told her I wanted to be a print journalist, preferably in sports, she was on the phone with Doug Reed, the managing editor of The Sun Chronicle at the time.
A week later, I was working in the sports department as an intern.
I never really left. I went from unpaid intern to freelance writer for this and other newspapers. A year and a half after I walked across that stage, I was hired as a full-time reporter here. Twenty-four years later, I was named editor of The Sun Chronicle, a job I held until choosing to leave three years ago.
I haven’t seen or talked to Marsha in the last 41 years but from what I can see online, she’s had quite a career.
Now Dr. Marsha Della-Giustina and a freelance TV news producer, she earned a Gracie Award, two Emmys from the National Association of Television Arts and Sciences and a Society of Professional Journalists National Advisor Award. She served as the adviser to WEBN, Emerson’s student-run TV station, which has won six Associated Press College News Station of the Year awards, multiple National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences College Emmys and scores of Associated Press regional awards for Oscar, Emmy and spring training coverage.
So, congratulations, Marsha. I’d like to thank you, finally — and give you a firm handshake.
