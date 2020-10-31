As the Attleboro area goes, so goes the country.
Well, that’s not really true.
When it comes to presidential elections, local voters often side with the winners — but not always.
And, at times, the area is pretty evenly split when it comes to choosing our commander-in-chief.
With the election just three days away — thank goodness — I thought it would be good to review just how local voters cast their ballots in the past dozen presidential elections:
1972 — Although Massachusetts sided with George McGovern — remember “Don’t Blame Me, I’m from Massachusetts” bumper stickers? — Richard Nixon won the election and the support of all area towns. The incumbent’s margin in Rehoboth was a whopping 58-39 percent.
1976 — Local voters were split between eventual winner Jimmy Carter, who captured Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Seekonk, and Gerald Ford, who took the other six towns. The race was close everywhere; Carter out-polled Ford by only 170 votes out of more than 12,000 cast in Attleboro.
1980 — A sweep by landslide winner Ronald Reagan throughout the area, although the Gipper only took Massachusetts by less than 4,000 votes. A forgotten factor was independent John Anderson who polled well locally, earning more than 2,000 votes in Attleboro alone.
1984 — The biggest landslide among local communities in the modern era. Reagan easily swept the area, winning nearly 70 percent of the vote in Norfolk and two out of three votes in North Attleboro and Plainville while easily taking Massachusetts. Democratic opponent Walter Mondale only earned Electoral College votes in his home state of Minnesota and the District of Columbia.
1988 — With Michael Dukakis on the ballot, you would think the area would have supported the native son. But only Seekonk voted for the governor while the other area communities backed Reagan’s predecessor, George H.W. Bush. Dukakis did win his home state by 8 percent.
1992 — Bill Clinton ousted the incumbent, winning by 18 percent in Massachusetts and capturing every area community. Ross Perot was a big factor locally, only polling 300 fewer voters in Attleboro than Bush.
1996 — Clinton easily won re-election, winning the area by a wide margin and the state by 33 percent. Perot again held down the total for the Republican candidate, Bob Dole. The Texas businessman collected more than 3,000 votes between Attleboro and North Attleboro.
2000 — Democrat Al Gore didn’t win the election but he did take Massachusetts by 27 percent and all area communities but one. Norfolk was one of only 32 of the Bay State’s 351 cities and towns to support Republican George W. Bush.
2004 — Another native son, John Kerry, was on the ballot, taking Massachusetts by 25 percent and most of the Attleboro area. Only Norfolk and Wrentham sided with Bush.
2008 — Norfolk and Wrentham again backed the Republican, John McCain, but Barack Obama easily won the rest of the area. The Democrat won by 25 percent across Massachusetts and by 14 percent in Attleboro.
2012 — Area voters were torn between the incumbent and their governor. Attleboro, Mansfield, Norton and Seekonk sided with Obama while the other six towns voted for Mitt Romney. Obama took the state by 23 percent on his way to re-election.
2016 — Hillary Clinton out-polled Donald Trump by 27 percent in the state and captured eight out of the 10 Sun Chronicle area communities. But Trump won by seven votes in Plainville — 2,223-2,216 — and by a 12-percent margin in Rehoboth.
2020 — Who knows what the national result will be, but it’s an easy call to say Joe Biden will take Massachusetts. No Republican has won the state in 36 years and the smallest winning margin since 1996 has been 23 percent, and that’s when our own governor was on the ballot.
And, if you haven’t done so already, please get out and vote on Tuesday. See you there.
