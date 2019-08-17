There will be a lot on the line the next time professional golfers tee it up in Norton.
And I’m not just talking about the $10.25 million purse or the $1.665 million check that will go to the winner.
Future visits from the PGA Tour are at stake.
Sure, there are plenty of folks — including some who consider themselves sports fans — who don’t know a birdie from a bogey and wouldn’t walk across the street to watch what even this golf nut acknowledges can be a v-e-e-e-e-r-y s-l-o-o-o-o-o-ow game.
But the tournaments at TPC Boston off Route 140 near the Mansfield line did draw hundreds of thousands of spectators to Norton for the past 16 years.
They did inject $70 million into the region’s economy annually, according to the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
And they did generate an average of $1.72 million a year to regional charities, including the Attleboro and Hockomock Area YMCAs. The towns of Norton and Mansfield also received funds from the event.
All of that may be in jeopardy unless a great show is held at TPC Boston a year from now.
Golf fans know that the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs began last weekend with a tournament called The Northern Trust, named after its sponsor, a Chicago-based financial institution. It was played at a spectacular course in New Jersey, offering iconic views of the Statue of Liberty and the Manhattan skyline.
Last year, you may remember, the PGA Tour convinced The Northern Trust to alternate the site of its tournament between the New York City area and TPC Boston in Norton. As a result, The Northern Trust will be played Aug. 6-9, 2020, at the golf course first built by Arnold Palmer nearly two decades ago.
TPC Boston had been host of a PGA Tour event since 2003, first known as the Deutsche Bank Championship and later the Dell Technologies Championship. But when the PGA Tour compressed its schedule to end its season before football kicked off, TPC Boston got squeezed out, with the Tour ultimately deciding to split the event between Boston and New York.
The Northern Trust’s sponsorship deal with the PGA Tour ends in 2021, so there’s no guarantee a PGA Tour event will return to Norton a year later. Another sponsor could easily decide they would prefer to stage the event at a venue closer to their headquarters. And their money would talk.
So next year at this time will be the only chance TPC Boston — and this area — have to prove they deserve a permanent spot on the Tour’s schedule.
There are a number of factors in Norton’s favor:
— TPC Boston has a great track record. Sure-fire Hall of Famers Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy and Vijay Singh have all won there as have such stellar performers as Adam Scott, Steve Stricker, Justin Thomas and Ricky Fowler. The Tour wants a course to weed out the best players, and TPC Boston has a history of that.
— Boston is a big market. The Hub is usually ranked as the sixth biggest media market in the country. The Tour is going to want to keep a presence there.
— The players like it. TPC Boston was not particularly well received when the Deutsche Bank Championship debuted in 2003. The course has changed considerably since then, mostly due to a 2007 makeover, and has won over the hearts of the world’s best players. “I think everybody liked going up to Boston,” Jordan Spieth, who at 26 is considered one of the Tour’s wise heads, told reporters during last weekend’s tournament. “Everyone loves the fan base up there, loves the golf course. It’s just great. There’s been some fantastic finishes — a really good TPC course that should be in the rotation.”
— Jay Monahan. Who? most people might ask. Golf fans know that Monahan is in his second year as commissioner of the PGA Tour. They may also know that he grew up outside Boston, graduated from Belmont High School and Boston College and served as the first tournament director for the Deutsche Bank Championship. And while he will certainly put the Tour’s best interests first, he undoubtedly knows the passion of New England sports fans as well as anyone.
Will the Tour continue to alternate a tournament between New York and Boston? Will TPC Boston find its own spot on the Tour schedule? Or will Norton disappear from the professional golf landscape?
A lot of golf nuts — and others who don’t know the difference between a wedge and a wood — are hoping it sticks around.
