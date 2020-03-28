In the old days BC — Before Coronavirus — my wife and I had been going to the gym nearly every day. We’re not getting any younger, you know, and we really need to maintain our health.
But lately, we’ve been walking — three, four or more miles a day. Lots of people are doing this.
Sometimes, we drive somewhere, park and explore a walk we haven’t tried before.
And sometimes we just stay in the neighborhood.
When we first moved to our home in North Attleboro nearly 24 years ago, we did so because of the neighborhood.
It’s a great place for families.
Our sons were 11 and 9 at the time, separated by less than two years, and many of their buddies lived in the neighborhood.
In the summer, they would hop on their bikes and we would not see them for hours. There were times when we had to call around to neighbors to find them and send them home for dinner. There were other times when a dozen or more neighborhood kids would descend on our backyard for daylong games of Whiffle ball.
It was wonderful.
We also discovered it’s a great neighborhood for walking. Tall pines cast long shadows and let the sunset glitter in on the freshly mowed lawns, a peaceful setting for exercise and socialization.
There’s one large ring road but a lot of smaller streets that weave in and out. Each night, you could travel a different route, see different homes, meet different neighbors and never get bored.
The recent walks in the neighborhood remind me of why we moved there.
While we have remained in the neighborhood after our sons grew up and left, many younger families have moved in.
These younger families now have children out of school thanks to the coronavirus, stuck in their homes until at least May. Parents are trying to keep their kids busy, away from their screens (I hope) and perhaps advancing their education while they are out of class.
Ideas are easy to find: Go online and you’ll discover dozens of activities for parents to entertain and teach their children while they wait out the pandemic. One is called “Chalk the Walk,” a national social media movement in which chalk drawings and positive messages are created on sidewalks and driveways.
The trend has definitely caught on in our neighborhood. Some driveways are loaded with drawings of colorful fish and animals. But others reflect the scary times we’re in and the optimism that always springs from the souls of children.
“Today is a new day,” is a frequent message, as is “Spring is here” and “Wash your hands.” One drawing has “Covid-19” in a red circle with a slash through it. One clever one features a drawing of a sweet breakfast pastry above the words, “Donut worry be happy.”
Many carry the simple message, “Stay well.”
My wife and I look for these and sometimes take photos. The chalk drawings bring smiles to our faces as we walk to stay in shape and to try to avoid the stress of our challenging times.
And they remind us of why we moved to our neighborhood, and that we will always succeed if we make our children our top priority.
