Big-time soccer has been a thing in Foxboro for nearly 30 years.
Back in 1994, Foxboro Stadium was one of several venues chosen to host World Cup soccer matches, exposing the world’s most popular sport to New England.
That was enough, apparently, to persuade stadium and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to invest in the sport. The New England Revolution were one of the founding members of 10-team Major League Soccer, which was established in June 1995 and began play the following year.
As we all know, Kraft has done quite well on the football side, winning not only six Super Bowls but replacing antiquated Foxboro Stadium with modern Gillette Stadium and developing a surrounding shopping and entertainment complex, Patriot Place.
The Revs? Though they have made it to the finals, they have never captured the MLS Cup.
And more than a quarter of a century later, Kraft has been shut out of his goal of building a 20,000- to 30,000-seat soccer-only stadium for the team in Greater Boston. This type of venue is what most MLS teams use because they provide better sightlines for soccer and are more appropriately sized for the crowds that attend matches.
The list of stadium site failures is long: the old Wonderland dog track in Revere, the industrial Inner Belt area in Somerville and the City of Boston’s public works yard next to the Southeast Expressway. The closest Kraft came was at the former Bayside Expo site, but that idea was dropped in 2017 amid political pushback and traffic concerns.
Now it looks like Kraft may kick off another attempt.
Wynn Resorts recently purchased a big section of the Mystic Generating Station on the banks of the Mystic River in Everett, across the street from the company’s four-year-old Encore Boston Harbor casino.
None of the parties involved is saying anything about a soccer stadium being involved. But that land was part of an effort a year ago to build a stadium near the casino.
Here’s the hitch: The roughly 45 acres sit within a state-regulated Designated Port Area, where only maritime industrial projects are allowed to be built. The Legislature would need to approve an exemption for the stadium.
A proposal was tucked into a massive economic development bill last summer. The House gave its OK, but the Senate was reluctant because of environmental concerns, and like so many measures that go before the Legislature, it died before an agreement could be reached.
But Wynn and Kraft have done business before. You may recall that it was 11 years ago that Steve Wynn first attempted to bring a $1 billion resort-style casino to Massachusetts, working out a deal with Kraft to lease property across Route 1 from Gillette Stadium.
Most Foxboro residents hated the idea, voting overwhelmingly to put four anti-casino candidates on the five-member board of selectmen, which would have to sign off on the proposal. Kraft and Wynn issued a statement shortly after the vote, saying they heard the “collective voice” of the town and were withdrawing the plan. (Steve Wynn is no longer in the picture after he resigned as Wynn Resorts’ chairman and CEO in 2018 after dozens of women accused him of sexual misconduct.)
As I said, no one is talking about any Kraft-Wynn partnership to move the Revs out of Foxboro and into Everett. Perhaps the casino owner has other ideas for the land.
Construction on a parking garage and new events venue with a rooftop “day club” and a bar with sports betting is expected to begin later this year. The project will include an overhead walkway across busy Route 99 to connect the casino with the new development.
But it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see some negotiating going on behind the scenes. Building a soccer stadium just a short distance from Boston would not only fulfill Kraft’s dream, it would add to the attractions Wynn has to offer.
And if it falls through?
Kraft will have to use an old sports saying: Wait ‘til next year.