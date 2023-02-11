I cheered when I read Thursday’s front-page story headlined, “Tax credit proposed for newspaper subscribers.”
Because you’re reading this, a newspaper column, you should too.
The story said a bill now before the Massachusetts Legislature would provide tax credits to people who subscribe to a “local community newspaper,” whether in print or online.
That’s right, the state, if this bill is approved, would subsidize your subscription to The Sun Chronicle or similar community newspapers.
I think that’s great.
Now, I’m sure you’re going to say, “Of course you agree. You’ve been paid by The Sun Chronicle for a long time.”
Full disclosure: I started as an unpaid intern at 34 South Main St., Attleboro, in April 1978, worked there full time for 36-plus years and for the last six years have been a freelance writer, authoring this weekly column and various features. Yes, I have a lot invested in The Sun Chronicle, and in newspapers in general.
But it’s not this newspaper that I want to see get help. It’s community journalism.
And that’s exactly the aim of the bill.
Filed last month by state Rep. Jeffrey Rosario Turco, D-Revere, the legislation, H.D. 1518, is similar to one of the three tax credits in the federal Local Journalism Sustainability Act in that it provides a tax credit of up to $250 a year for subscribers. The federal bill, which has languished in Congress for nearly three years, also would provide tax credits that would incentivize newsroom hiring and advertising spending.
The authors of both the federal and state bills are trying to offset the devastation the internet and social media have wrought on the news industry, particularly on community newspapers.
For instance, the total number of newspapers in Massachusetts declined by 27 percent between 2004 and 2017, and circulation dropped 44 percent over the same time period, according to a study by the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media. That number probably grew in the past year after Gannett, the nation’s largest newspaper chain, folded or merged several smaller and weekly papers.
Survivors, like The Sun Chronicle, must make do with a lot fewer reporters and photographers. The Pew Research Center says the number of journalists in the United States declined 57 percent between 2004 and 2021.
Why? There’s just a lot less revenue than there used to be.
Longtime Sun Chronicle readers will remember the days when Saturdays meant up to 20 pages of real estate and automotive ads in the classified section. Most of that has disappeared due to the internet.
After Emerald Square opened in North Attleboro, the big department stores ran page after page of full-page ads. But with much of that advertising revenue gone, it means the newspaper — which is a business and must make money — has no choice but to cut staff.
That means there’s less to read, which causes subscribers to quit. It can be a deadly spiral.
This bill is important because it offers newspapers a chance to retain readership. If that happens, publishers can maintain at least some level of staffing.
And that’s vital, not just for the newspaper but for the community.
Local journalists serve as watchdogs over municipal government and local business. They dig through court filings to unearth stories others want to keep quiet. They tell you how our students are doing in the classrooms and on the playing fields. And they compose heartwarming tales about the quiet heroes who contribute to the quality of life in your town.
Without community journalists, these stories go away. Unless you work hard to research it, you won’t know how your municipal officials are spending your tax money, whether a local business is polluting the environment or if your community is safe.
The big papers, like the New York Times or the Boston Globe, report on global and national issues, not what’s happening next door to you. And local TV news is mostly interested in crashes, crime scenes and weather forecasts.
The bill is certainly no panacea. Perhaps it is just a first step in acknowledging that community journalism is important and that it’s in the public interest to sustain it.
I hope you think so. This is, after all, a newspaper column you’re reading.