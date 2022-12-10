We take Massachusetts high school football Super Bowls for granted.
King Philip just competed in its fifth Super Bowl in the last six years, under the lights at Gillette Stadium, home of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. Many local high school athletes will be able to brag for years that they played on the same turf as Tom Brady.
Last Saturday’s Super Bowls marked the golden anniversary of the contests, which have evolved into true state championships among eight enrollment-based divisions. One local high school can say it took part in the second Super Bowl (more on that later).
The idea for a Super Bowl began after the 1970 season, in which a few large-enrollment schools ended the year undefeated. Shouldn’t there be a way settle which high school team is best, some asked.
A couple of high school classmates who had gone on to sports writing thought they had a solution.
The following year, Marvin Pave (Boston Globe) and William Abramson (Boston Herald) proposed to the Massachusetts Secondary Principals Association that a playoff be held at the conclusion of the 1971 football season between the top teams of Class A and the top two teams of Class B in Eastern Massachusetts at Schaefer Stadium in Foxboro. The association liked the idea but there wasn’t enough time to implement it that season.
After considerable study, Pave and Abramson put together a rating system that received the principals’ endorsement, and the first championship games were played, though not at Schaefer. The following season, the Super Bowls expanded to other divisions.
It was exquisite timing for North Attleboro High School.
When training camp opened in August 1973, Red Rocketeers coach Bob Guthrie and assistants Ray Beaupre, Jeff Grant and Jack Harris knew they had a solid nucleus returning from their 8-1 Hockomock League co-championship club. They believed this could be a very good season.
Their faith was tested three weeks into the season when 4,000 fans saw North Attleboro humbled by Stoughton, 24-8. It was 17-0 before the Red Rocketeers gained a first down. A fumbled punt, a shanked punt and another fumble led to three easy Black Knight scores.
The big rebound took place in Week 5 against Franklin, a team that had defeated Guthrie’s squad each of the last five seasons. North Attleboro trailed 12-0 late when, as The Sun Chronicle’s Henry Reiley wrote, “the Red Rocketeers fashioned a blazing comeback in the final 5 minutes of play to trip the Franklin Panthers 15-12 before 4,800 delirious fans.”
The 1973 Thanksgiving Day victory against rival Attleboro — culminated by a 52-yard Jack Rioux-to-Paul Lacasse touchdown pass on the last play of the game to clinch the victory — has become legendary. But that holiday was good for North Attleboro in many ways.
Canton upset Stoughton, the only team to defeat the Red Rocketeers that season, giving Guthrie’s team the Hockomock League title. Wareham stunned previously No. 1 ranked Bourne, vaulting North Attleboro from seventh to first in the Division III rankings and paving the way for a Super Bowl appearance against Pope John High School of Everett.
The Thanksgiving Day story has been repeated many times (sometimes by me). But that first Super Bowl was pretty special, too.
It was billed as a big city vs. small town match-up, as the team with the funny nickname from the league with a funny name was pitted against a squad from the always strong Catholic Central League.
They were right. It was no contest.
Lacasse, the Thanksgiving Day hero, took the opening kickoff at Boston University’s Nickerson Field and ran it back 90 yards for a touchdown. The onslaught had begun.
Lacasse gained the headlines, adding three more touchdowns, 117 yards rushing and a 49-yard punt return. But this was total team dominance.
Stingy defense limited Pope John to 91 yards of offense; the Tigers advanced the ball past midfield just three times. And special teams did not allow Pope John a single return yard on the day.
The final score was 48-0, and North Attleboro became the state’s first Division III champion.
Guthrie was right: It was a very good season, one whose golden anniversary is just a year away.