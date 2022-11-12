Memory 1: September 1991 outside Martin Elementary School in North Attleboro.
Joni Marcoccio is dressed in a bright, bright, bright dress and sparkling earrings. Her blonde hair glistens in the sunlight, especially next to the golden tan earned during a summer on Cape Cod.
It’s almost as if she’s glowing.
She is bending down and reaching out for the 6-year-old boy — always nervous on his first day of school — as he walks toward his new teacher.
She is right at eye level when she says, “David Kirby, I’ve been waiting for you!”
David beams. We know our son is going to have a great year in first grade.
Memory 2: Maybe 28 or so years later, a local restaurant and bar.
We are sitting with our son David when blond hair and bright, bright, bright colors are spotted at a table of retired teachers.
It’s Mrs. Marcoccio.
David isn’t sure what to do: Should I go over and say hi? I don’t want to bother her. Will she even remember me?
We persuade him to go.
She recognizes him, even though he’s not 6, he’s 6-foot-2 and in his mid-30s.
“David Kirby,” Joni Marcoccio says, “of course I remember you.” They hug and laugh and talk and talk and talk.
David returns to us. He’s beaming again.
I was deeply saddened recently when I learned of the passing earlier this year of Joni Marcoccio at age 83. She was one of those special people who came into my family’s life and, I’m sure, into hundreds of other families’ lives.
Joan Knowles was born in Attleboro, raised in South Attleboro and graduated from Attleboro High School and UMass Amherst. She and her husband Bill were married for 35 years before his passing, and they raised a son, Michael.
She was involved in sororities and community theater and loved her summers in Dennisport and, later, her winters in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Her obituary read in part, “Joni was always ready for fun and lit up the room with her bright smile, sparkling outfit and energetic personality. A creative and positive force who danced and cheered her way through life, smiling and supporting friends and family.
“In Joni’s words, ‘I loved in abundance all my friends and family. Life was so full and precious; I never met a person I could not love. Thanks for the reciprocation. Yesterday was wonderful, today was great, tomorrow will be even better. Sempre.’”
That exemplified her approach to teaching.
Joni worked for nine years at the Clara Barton Camp for Diabetic Girls, then joined the North Attleboro school system for 36 years, at the Woodcock School but mostly at Martin. I’m sure she was just as energetic to the hundreds of other boys and girls who entered her classroom.
School can be a scary thing for a first grader. But if the teacher makes the classroom welcoming and fun, the child will want to be there.
And what a difference that can make.
Joni’s obituary included a poem entitled, “Afterglow.”
I’d like the memory of me
to be a happy one,
I’d like to leave an afterglow
of smiles when life is done.
I’d like to leave an echo
whispering softly down the ways,
of happy times and laughing
times and bright and sunny days.
I’d like the tears of those who
grieve, to dry before the sun
of happy memories that I leave
when life is done.
Yes, Joni Marcoccio, you left many, many happy memories, including one of a teacher glowing at a young child’s first day of class.