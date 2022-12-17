Here’s something to look forward to in 2023: The Army-Navy game is coming to Foxboro.
On Dec. 9, “America’s Game” will come to New England for the first time in the 124-year series history. The 2023 installment will mark only the third time the historic matchup has taken place outside of the mid-Atlantic region (Chicago in 1926 and Pasadena, Calif., in 1983).
There will be nearly 70,000 people in Gillette Stadium on that Saturday, and everyone who goes will remember it forever. The football game may even by horribly boring, but the place will be bursting with emotion by the conclusion.
Anyone who watched last Saturday’s Army-Navy game will know exactly what I’m talking about.
The Black Knights of Army and the Midshipmen of Navy play a game that’s only a distant cousin of the brand of football we’re accustomed to seeing in NFL venues. These teams run the ball on nearly every down.
Last week, for instance, there was not a single completed pass by either team until the second half. Navy attempted just two passes all day, both in overtime.
Can you imagine a game in which Tom Brady hands off — or runs — on every down?
Scores are typically low. There was only one offensive touchdown before overtime last week. The other was scored on a blocked punt recovered in the end zone.
Still, the game is a thrill.
New England sports fans will remember the 2004 playoffs when the Red Sox were playing the Yankees and TV cameras would pan the Fenway fans. There was nervous tension on their faces when things were down, sheer exhilaration when things were good.
That’s how it is — for players and fans — at the Army-Navy game.
Because nothing is more important to them in that moment than a victory for their team.
Keep in mind that many of the spectators will be students of the two academies, in full winter dress uniform. Their love of their football team is nearly as deep as their love of their country.
And they will shout many times: “Go Army! Beat Navy!” Or “Go Navy. Beat Army.”
As you might imagine with any event with a 124-year history, there are traditions associated with Army-Navy. One takes place before the game, one right after.
Before the kickoff, the cadets from West Point and the midshipmen from Annapolis take the field. No, not just the teams playing the game that day, the entire student bodies — thousands of people — precisely march on the field, military style.
No matter what the outcome of the game, the players sing both teams’ alma maters. First, the winners will join the losing team, facing the losing side’s fans. Then, the two groups will do the same for the winning team.
It’s a simple act of respectful sportsmanship that reminds everyone that after three hours of hard-fought battle, they’re really on the same side.
Most of all, this is a celebration of the future defenders of our nation.
For one weekend, a football game will be more about the young men who are playing for the love of the game and not to increase their NFL draft stock or their teams’ chances for the College Football Playoffs.
Other than some lower-level playoffs, there are no other college football games that day besides Army-Navy. The stage belongs entirely to the military academies, providing some outstanding young men one final chance to showcase their skills and compete for bragging rights before they go on to much bigger and better things.
If you can’t go, be sure to tune in.