When I first wrote about Mike Achin, I said that I couldn’t believe we had been friends for — holy crap! — almost 50 years.
That was almost 12 years ago. Now, it’s over 60 years — holy #@$%&# crap. We were classmates from kindergarten until we graduated from high school, teammates on the basketball team, season-ticket holders at Patriots games, ushers in each other’s wedding.
A lot of memories.
I’m writing today because I’m glad I’m not the only one who recognizes the amazing work he and his family have done to raise money and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.
Mike has been named the recipient of the 2023 Shawn Thornton Award, named for the retired hockey player whose career included a Stanley Cup-winning stint with the Boston Bruins. Thornton’s foundation contributes to curing cancer and Parkinson’s, a nervous system disorder that affects motor skills.
The award is given out by the Massachusetts chapter of the American Parkinson’s Disease Association at its annual Optimism Walk next month in Framingham. The award, the association says, “is presented to an individual who demonstrates outstanding service, dedication, care and/or volunteerism in support of those living with Parkinson’s disease.”
Mike and his wife Gail, sons Ben and Zach and daughter Danielle along with spouses, grandchildren and extended family call themselves Team DominACHIN and have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight Parkinson’s. Mike also co-hosts an international podcast dedicated to Parkinson’s topics and wrote a children’s book called “The Adventures of Starkinsons.”
“Achin’s passion and advocacy has spanned decades and touched many in the PD community including patients, practitioners, drug companies, and the public,” the Parkinson’s association wrote in its announcement of the award.
The New England Revolution will also honor him as a Hero of the Match April 29 at Gillette Stadium.
Mike should be proud.
Here’s what Mike should really be proud of.
The Achins were one of several couples, all Bishop Feehan High School classmates and their spouses, who would get together for dinner at a local restaurant to catch up on our lives and tell “war stories,” as my wife always calls them. But several years ago, Mike and Gail declined.
A friend told us that Mike was facing a health issue. The diagnosis came in July 2009: Parkinson’s disease.
Mike, one of the most outgoing, fun-loving guys you’ll ever meet, withdrew. He was 52 and afflicted with what’s often thought of as a disease for the elderly.
That’s a hard truth, a gut punch for your future. Who wouldn’t have trouble accepting that diagnosis?
But Mike is possibly the most honest man I have ever met. If he doesn’t like something you did, he’ll tell you and he won’t cut corners.
Given the growing evidence, the denial finally ended.
And once Mike accepted it, he was transformed. Raising awareness and money to fight Parkinson’s has become his life cause, the life cause for his entire family. He’s thrown the same passion into it that he used on the football field in college, at his sales job, at rooting for his beloved Patriots and at being a great husband, father and grandfather.
Challenges remain
As the Shawn Thornton award attests, Team DominACHIN has been tremendously successful. But the physical challenges remain.
We all get up and go about our day, complaining of more aches and pains the older we get. Mike faces challenges doing routine chores every day, 365 days a year.
And as he wrote on social media recently, “I can’t believe I’ve been dealing with this #@$% for 14 years.”
Deep brain stimulation, in which electrodes are implanted in the brain, improved his gait and lessened the tremors. But day-to-day life is much more difficult for Mike than most men our age.
Many people would have chosen to wallow in self-pity. But he faced the hard truth and met it head on, helping himself and others.
I’m really proud of my friend of 60-plus years.