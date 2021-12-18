In the early 1970s, the population of North Attleboro was about 19,000 — not a small town but still about 35% less than today.
But when a prominent local businessman’s 13-year-old son was kidnapped and murdered and the suspect was the son of a former police chief, the small town suddenly buzzed with big news.
That’s why the case of Paul Cavalieri — especially with this week’s news that the man convicted of kidnapping and murdering him was freed — still rivets North Attleboro nearly 50 years later. This is especially true if you were a teenager in North Attleboro at the time.
I know. I was one of them.
Paulie — everyone called him Paulie — and I played Little League baseball together. He played more and hit more home runs than I did for our all-star team, even though he was a year younger. I heard that the following year he set a local record for home runs. I wouldn’t be surprised.
That’s because Paulie Cavalieri was one of those kids that seemed to have a gift, not just for hitting a baseball but for everything. Things just came easily to him.
That’s why the events that played out in the early 1970s were so shocking. This kid with such a promising future was suddenly, violently taken from us.
It was a Thursday, Nov. 2, 1972, when Paulie went missing. On Saturday, the Cavalieri family received the first of four phone calls seeking ransom for his return. Subsequent calls were tape recorded, the basis for precedent-setting voice prints used months later in the murder trial.
Two days later, the family received a handwritten note demanding $50,000. The money was dusted with fluorescent powder and left at the Route 146 exit off Interstate 295 in Lincoln, R.I. By Nov. 11, police had a suspect, Edward Lykus, son of the late chief and a one-time neighbor of Paulie’s. When police picked him up, Lykus was carrying a small amount of the ransom money.
Paulie’s body was found partially buried on April 12, 1973, by a state highway worker taking soil samples. The boy had been shot three times with a .38 caliber pistol. The bulk of the ransom money — all but $44 — was recovered in June 1973.
Lykus, 20 at the time, maintained throughout the high-profile trial that he was hired only to transport the money. But he alone was convicted of murder and kidnapping and was sentenced to life in prison.
This week, the news that Lykus, now 68 and terminally ill with cancer, had been removed from prison and placed in a “medical setting,” presumably for his final days, sparked a firestorm of angry social media posts. Nearly all criticized the court’s decision to grant Lykus a medical parole.
It did not matter to them if Lykus is not out free but is essentially imprisoned in his bed, hoping not to suffer more before he dies.
Lykus had shown no mercy to a 13-year-old boy, the posts said. Society should grant him no mercy.
Who can blame anyone — especially family members — for feeling this way?
There are no easy solutions to questions like this.
All I know is that an old wound has been opened nearly half a century later — especially for the generation that knew Paulie Cavalieri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.