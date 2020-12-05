A few thoughts while enjoying these occasionally balmy late autumn days:
Goodbye, Atlantic
Sad to see yet another local golf landmark disappear. In case you missed it, a Texas real estate development company aims to build 329 apartments and as many as four businesses on 39 acres now owned by Atlantic Golf Centers in South Attleboro.
That’s where a driving range, pitch-and-putt track and mini-golf layout have resided for decades. Between golf’s decline in recent years and the pandemic, it looks like the owners just didn’t see much of a future along Route 1A.
It’s been closed for a few years now, but what this 12-handicapper really liked about Atlantic Golf was the Shadowbrook Golf Course built in the rear. It was a short, nine-hole layout with no shot longer than 110 yards. Shadowbrook was a perfect place to teach young beginners or for old hacks like me to tune up their short games.
Unfortunately, Shadowbrook can join Highland, Locust Valley, Willowdale, Middlebrook and Firefly golf courses as places where I used to tee it up but can no longer.
Getting the golf bug
Ah, but there’s hope for golf. Unlike most businesses, the golf industry is enjoying a rebirth due to the pandemic.
The number of rounds played in the U.S. in 2020 could break last year’s record of 441 million by 4 to 8 percent, according to National Golf Foundation research. This has occurred despite the fact that numbers were down significantly in March and April when most American golf courses — all of them in Massachusetts, in fact — were closed by the COVID-19 outbreak. When restrictions were lifted, the numbers increased significantly, especially in June (13.9 percent) and July (19.7 percent).
Golf equipment sales also increased significantly. If people are willing to invest in the game, that may mean they’re getting the golf bug, experts predict.
“There are several factors for this but I’d say No. 1, it’s certainly a great respite being outdoors so you can properly socially distance,” Greg McLaughlin, CEO of the World Golf Foundation, told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It was one of the few sports that you could do at the height of the pandemic when indoor space was closed.”
The masked golfer
When Gov. Charlie Baker eased restrictions in May, the directive required golfers to wear masks in the pro shop and indoor gathering places were closed. When they got to the first tee, players could remove their face coverings as long as they kept socially distanced and avoided contact through handshakes or tending the flag.
But what’s gone virtually unnoticed is that when Baker tightened restrictions last month by closing restaurants by 10 p.m. and imposing what amounts to a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew, he also changed the golf rules.
Players are now required to wear masks at all times on Massachusetts courses, even while playing.
From what I’ve encountered, the golf mask directive is largely ignored and is, of course, virtually unenforceable. Golfers are spread out over hundreds of acres and seldom do they even see an employee of the course after they check in.
Why COVID has a better chance of spreading in the outdoors now than it did six months ago is a question I can’t answer. And I’d like to see the contact-tracing evidence that anyone has caught the disease from playing golf.
It doesn’t make sense to me.
Then again, this is 2020 and not a whole lot makes sense this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.