As you settle in to watch the New England Patriots take on the Buffalo Bills in Saturday night’s playoff game, it’s easy to look back at the past 21 years.
After all, going to nine Super Bowls and winning six Vince Lombardi Trophies have earned bragging rights for Patriots fans.
We all have our memories of those games. I’ll never forget sitting in the living room with my wife and two sons on Feb. 3, 2001 and seeing Adam Vinatieri’s field goal attempt split the uprights and all of us saying, “I can’t believe they did it. They won!”
Some old-timer fans like me will also recall the 1985 season when the Patriots won three straight games on the road to earn a trip to the Louisiana Superdome to face the Chicago Bears. That ending did not go so well.
But a lot of people forget about the Patriots’ other trip to the NFL championship game, which took place 25 years ago this month.
In 1993, James Orthwein, the team’s owner at the time, lured former New York Giants coach Bill Parcells, a two-time Super Bowl champ, out of retirement. Parcells quickly brought the Patriots back to respectability, earning a wild-card playoff berth in his second season but losing that game to the Cleveland Browns, coached, ironically, by Bill Belichick.
Things then went a little flat in Foxboro, as the team finished 6-10 the next season and started the 1996 campaign 0-2.
That’s when New England caught fire, starting with a 31-0 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at Foxboro Stadium. The Patriots had some big stars, led by quarterback Drew Bledsoe, the top pick in the NFL draft, and second-year running back Curtis Martin, who rushed for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Patriots finished second in the league in scoring and won 11 of their last 14 games, capped by a 22-point comeback win over the Giants.
The Patriots’ 11-5 record gave them their first division title in 10 years and a first-round playoff bye. After rolling over the Steelers in the opening round, the Patriots had the good fortune to host the AFC Championship the following week. Underdog Jacksonville had nicely eliminated the top-seeded Denver Broncos in the other divisional playoff game.
But the Jaguars ran out of magic. New England clinched its second Super Bowl trip with a 47-yard Otis Smith fumble return for a touchdown with 2:34 left. Six years after losing 15 games, another upstart Patriots team could win the franchise’s first championship.
It wouldn’t happen, thanks to a buzzsaw called the Green Bay Packers.
After falling behind 10-0, New England took a 14-10 lead in the first quarter. That was as good as it got. Bledsoe was shaky from the second quarter on, throwing four interceptions and getting sacked four times. Desmond Howard’s 99-yard kickoff return touchdown in the third quarter sealed a 35-21 Packers win.
Super Bowl XXXI would be Parcells’ final game with the Patriots. He feuded with team owner Robert Kraft over control of personnel decisions. “They want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries,” Parcells said while announcing his departure.
The following season, Parcells got his wish, this time with the New York Jets.
Ten players from the 1996 Patriots’ roster would play for the 2001 team that won Super Bowl XXXVI: Bledsoe, Vinatieri, Smith, wide receiver Troy Brown, linebackers Tedy Bruschi, Ted Johnson and Marty Moore, cornerback Ty Law, defensive end Willie McGinest and safety Lawyer Milloy.
This season’s team also started slow, caught fire in the middle, though it ended disappointingly. Still, it’s good to know Patriots are back in the playoffs in just their second season after saying goodbye to Tom Brady.
Maybe they can create some more living room magic, starting Saturday night.