Giant apartment complexes are springing up in downtown Attleboro and North Attleboro.
In Attleboro, the second half of the twin tower Renaissance Center is under construction at South Main and Wall streets, adding 136 units.
The Foster Building on Union Street is being converted into 59 apartments. Another 43 units are planned in the Ingraham Building on Union Street while the former Briggs Hotel on South Main Street, across from The Sun Chronicle, is being eyed for 46 apartments.
In all, that’s a $68 million investment in Attleboro’s center.
Over in North Attleboro, apartments are now being leased at 21 East, the mega-complex on the site once occupied by the L.G. Balfour Co. Nearly 200 apartments as well as retail and office space are available there.
All that construction, all that investment in those two downtowns would certainly bode well for the two communities.
But I worry.
What’s driving all of this construction is the popularity of the MBTA’s commuter rail station in downtown Attleboro. “Transit-oriented housing” is supposed to be the biggest trend in urban planning as more people choose to live near a public transportation center and commute to work.
It made perfect sense when these apartment complexes were on the drawing boards.
But now I worry that the world has changed, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the MBTA’s latest statistics, commuter rail ridership is only one-third of what it was before COVID-19 struck, from 117,000 passengers a day down to 39,000.
The numbers date all the way back to November so there may have been some improvement in recent months. But looking around the commuter rail parking lot in downtown Attleboro, as I occasionally do, and seeing just a smattering of cars — a sharp contrast from the pre-COVID days — I think any increase has been small at best.
Sure, vaccinations, a relaxing of regulations and our general ability to cope with the disease are sure to get some people back on the train.
But I worry about how much.
I worry that businesses have seen that the changes forced by the pandemic may actually be better for the bottom line. Maybe employees can be more productive working from home. Maybe CEOs will see that their companies don’t really need all that office space in downtown Boston, and that their workforce is much happier and healthier telecommuting.
And maybe workers will decide they can have the best of both worlds, working from home while living near the beach on Cape Cod or in the mountains of New Hampshire. Who wants to live in an apartment just to have a convenient ride to work every day?
But I’m no expert at these things.
Tracey Corley is. She is a Transit-Oriented Development Fellow at the non-profit Mass INC, and earlier this year she wrote an article published in Banker & Tradesman and highlighted by Sun Chronicle Staff Writer George W. Rhodes.
Corley noted that rents are going up outside Boston, which indicates a shortage of apartments. That in turn motivates developers to build more and to provide accessory businesses needed in places where people live.
Those places, she wrote, are in medium-sized urban areas with plenty of housing near transit stations.
Places like Attleboro.
“These realities present opportunities for unleashing the commercial real estate potential of Gateway Cities...through transformative transit-oriented development,” she said.
Like I said, though, I worry. I worry that I don’t expect a lot of people will be rushing to rent apartments so they can hop on crowded trains to go to crowded cities like Boston or Providence. And I don’t imagine a lot of companies will be urging them to come back.
I worry that the premise for “transit-oriented housing” disappeared when the virus unleashed itself on us a year ago.
I worry that we will have giant white elephants in our downtowns in the near future.
I hope I’m wrong.
But I worry that I’m right.
