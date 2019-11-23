The Boston Globe this past week ran a front-page report on Greater Boston traffic that consumed 2½ pages. It told of the daily nightmare getting in and out of the Hub, the failure of the state’s leadership to fix the problem and the fact that of the 2.6 million commuters to Boston, roughly 1.75 million, or 2 out of 3, drive alone.
That’s appalling.
But buried in the report was something that has always made my blood boil: a commuting allowance for our state lawmakers.
In other words, they get a free ride.
Now, my employer doesn’t pay me to drive to work. Nor should he.
State legislators are our employees. But we pay them to commute to Beacon Hill to conduct our business for us.
It’s equally appalling and one of the dozens of perks the Legislature provides for itself.
The benefit is called a “per diem.” Under state law, per diems are paid by the state to legislators “for each day for travel from his place of residence to the Statehouse and return therefrom, while in the performance of his official duties.”
The amount is based on the city or town in which a lawmaker resides and its distance from the Statehouse. Taxpayers annually dish out between a quarter- and a half-million dollars each year on this perk.
The money is not just given to them. Lawmakers have to document their days at work and fill out paperwork to request the reimbursement.
Some don’t, but a lot do. In this area, state reps who have portrayed themselves as guardians of the taxpayer dollar — Republicans Jay Barrows of Mansfield, Steven Howitt of Seekonk and Betty Poirier of North Attleboro — have annually collected this money, about $10,000-$15,000 each year for our entire legislative delegation.
The perks don’t end there. Besides a base pay of $62,458, the sixth highest in the nation, Massachusetts legislators also receive a spending allowance. Each legislator receives more than $7,000 annually to pay for some of the costs of their Statehouse and district offices and for other expenses, including contributions to local civic groups and the printing and mailing of newsletters. Legislators are issued a tax form from the state and are required to report the funds as income but are not required to submit an accounting of how they spend it.
Massachusetts lawmakers also can receive health insurance (taxpayers pay 75 percent of the premiums), dental and vision coverage (85 percent), life insurance (80 percent) and a free parking space on Beacon Hill, something that would costs thousands of dollars a year if it were you or me.
A lot of lawmakers are enjoying their free rides. At least 40 current and former officials have leased cars through their campaign, which is allowed provided the political fund is reimbursed, the Globe reports. In the past two decades, politicians have used at least $4 million raised from political donors for cars, gas, tolls, Ubers and more, according to a Globe review of state data.
The worst culprit may be House Speaker Robert DeLeo, who lives just north of Boston in Winthrop and has easy access to the subway and MBTA buses. Over the last 13 years, DeLeo has spent more money from campaign donors on driving than nearly any other lawmaker: $115,000 to lease Fords, $22,000 on gas, $10,000 on tolls, according to the Globe.
There’s little wonder our political leadership is so wedded to the automobile and is so unwilling and unable to make the changes needed to ease the traffic crunch.
It’s appalling.
And reading all of this has probably made your blood boil as well.
