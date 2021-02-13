Fourth in a series to mark the 50th anniversary of the founding of The Sun Chronicle on March 1 of this year.
Today, if you want the latest news, you probably pick up your phone.
For decades, if you wanted the latest news about Attleboro, you drove by 34 South Main St.
There, on The Attleboro Sun’s front windows, were the bulletins from the city, hand-printed headlines like “Fire in South Attleboro” or “City Council Set to Vote on Tax Increase.”
The tradition started when the Sun was printed on Bank Street. To entice readers to buy the next day’s edition, editors would take some paper and ink from the pressroom, write the headlines and tape them to the windows.
When the Sun’s Bank Street building was destroyed by fire in 1918, the practice continued on South Main Street for another 50 years.
They were a must-read for local residents.
There is still a large photo in The Sun Chronicle’s office of a crowd gathered outside the Sun in the late 1940s to get the results of that day’s World Series game.
Many pedestrians checking out the bulletins could often be seen picking their teeth. They had just stopped for breakfast or lunch at Morin’s Diner.
While he was mayor of Attleboro in the early 1930s, Stephen Foley always walked from his home farther south on South Main Street to city hall but went out of his way to read what news was coming up in the Sun.
The news was not always good.
An Attleboro lawyer named Joseph Gaynor, a member of the first city council in 1914, learned by phone one morning that he had been appointed special justice of Fourth District Court. When he walked to lunch, he wandered by the Sun hoping the newspaper had learned of his success, only to find out that the appointment had gone to someone else.
The bulletins were so popular that traffic would often back up on South Main Street as drivers and their passengers would stop and catch up on the news. In the days when trolley cars ran down South Main, passengers would urge the driver to slow down to give them a chance to see what was going on in town.
As a child, I remember my parents stopping to read the postings — only to hear a honk from behind.
The traffic congestion could become a public safety problem. What is now the Larson Senior Center across from The Sun Chronicle was once a firehouse, and a line of cars could pose a problem to firefighters trying to get to an emergency.
The South Main Street bulletins ended some time in the 1970s, not long after Clarence (“Robbie”) Roberts, the Sun’s editor since 1939, retired in 1972.
Some blamed their demise on the traffic the postings created. Some blamed the rise of timely radio and television news.
But the inside word that I got after I started my full-time employment at The Sun Chronicle blamed the average editor’s lack of skill with a paintbrush.
There were, it seems, too many complaints about ink spilled on the office carpets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.