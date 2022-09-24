A lot of old New England inns have a similar bragging line: “Washington slept here.”
Indeed, the Father of Our Country has been reported to have stayed at a couple of places in the area, North Attleboro’s Woodcock-Garrison House and the Lafayette House in Foxboro, both of which served as resting stops for colonial-era travelers. There’s no proof our first president actually stayed in either location, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did.
That’s why a new book, “Travels with George,” caught my attention. It’s written by Nathaniel Philbrick, one of my favorite history writers. He lives in Nantucket and I met him in Attleboro three years ago when he was talking about his fabulous book, “In the Heart of the Sea.”
Part of the reason I picked up “Travels with George” is to see if there are any local references to Washington. There aren’t because the book focuses on Washington’s trips to all 13 states during his first presidential administration, not on his years commanding the Continental Army, when he more likely visited the area.
But it did get me to thinking: Has any president — or anyone who has gone to become president — visited the area?
The answer is yes, several times.
One hundred years ago, Vice President Calvin Coolidge, a former Massachusetts governor and future president, spoke at a Republican rally at North Attleboro High School, urging the re-election of Sen. Henry Cabot Lodge and other GOP stalwarts. Coolidge was there at the request of North Attleboro’s Joe Martin, a Coolidge protégé and a future congressman and House speaker.
“Outwardly Coolidge was shy and taciturn,” Martin wrote in his 1960 autobiography, “My First Fifty Years in Politics.” “Toward his friends, however, he could be surprisingly warm, even sentimental. He had a strong sense of loyalty. He was able. He possessed sound judgment. His word was good. He was well liked. He was a strong governor.”
Attleboro’s train station was the scene of “whistlestop campaign” visits by a pair of presidents, first by William Howard Taft in 1908 when he was successfully running for the White House and in 1912 when he was unsuccessfully seeking re-election. Dwight Eisenhower, joined by Martin, also stopped to speak to massive crowds in Attleboro in his 1952 campaign.
In 1959, John F. Kennedy visited Attleboro business leaders as he was launching his White House campaign. And, of course, Donald Trump was a regular in the early years of the Deutsche Bank Championship pro-am golf events, flying in and out of Norton in a helicopter with his name emblazoned on the bottom.
But perhaps the most famous — or is it infamous — “presidential visit” took place in 1948 in North Attleboro. President Harry Truman, who moved into the White House after Franklin Roosevelt died in office, was widely unpopular in polls, and Americans appeared ready to move on after five straight Democratic administrations. Seizing the opportunity was Thomas Dewey, the widely popular governor of New York, who easily earned the Republican nomination on a moderate platform. Martin, who had risen to speaker of the House by that time, invited Dewey to visit North Attleboro. Dewey agreed, choosing the final weekend before the November election.
“The trip made good political sense, in view of Joe Martin’s stature in the Republican party and the certainty of an enthusiastic reception from the House Speaker’s adoring constituency,” Richard Sherman wrote in his excellent 1976 history of the town, “North Attleborough: An Affectionate History.” “Picked for victory by 15-1 odds, Dewey behaved in a presidential manner, sailing majestically through cheering throngs in an open limousine.”
Dewey then visited Martin’s aged grandmother at their Grove Street home. There, Martin wrote, she “admonished him with more wisdom than any of us realized at the time: ‘Don’t take it so easy.’”
Dewey later addressed thousands in a downtown municipal parking lot and stopped by Martin’s office at The Evening Chronicle, where he was the publisher and editor, before pressing on to the final miles of the campaign trail.
Four days later, a beaming Truman would be photographed proudly holding up the front-page headline of the Chicago Tribune: “Dewey Defeats Truman.”
That headline was, of course, wrong. Truman had pulled off one of the biggest upsets in American political history and the dreams of Dewey and Martin were dashed.
Would the outcome have been different if Dewey had pressed harder for votes elsewhere and not in a GOP stronghold like North Attleboro? Maybe not.
But you never know.