There are so many great traditions enmeshed in the annual high school football game between Attleboro and North Attleboro.
For instance, North Attleboro players since 1952 have been gathering before the game for a breakfast put on by parents. The first breakfast host was Hilda Gay, mother of Clark Gay.
Since then, the “Hilda Trophy,” donated around the same time by a North Attleboro business owner, resides in the school of the winning team.
On Saturday, that tradition continues when the Blue Bombardiers and Red Rocketeers square off for the 100th time to end their football seasons. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the battle will be waged on what’s forecast to be a warm spring day rather than the often brisk elements of Thanksgiving.
As intense as it is, the Attleboro-North game is actually part of a larger tradition.
When the nation thinks high school football, it thinks Texas (as in the excellent book and TV show “Friday Night Lights”) or maybe Alabama or Florida. But it’s here in New England, and specifically in Massachusetts, where Thanksgiving football is king.
New England high school football rivalries date back nearly 150 years. The Attleboro-North rivalry may have begun shortly after World War I, but some Bay State high school rivalries originated closer to the end of the Civil War.
Back then, stagecoaches, not buses, took players to the game. There were no forward passes and no field goals. Players wore very few pads. And the ball was lot more round than it is today.
According to the New England Historical Society, New England, with 4.5 percent of the U.S. population, has about a third of the centuries-old high school football rivalries in the country. Many of the Thanksgiving games involve old rivals. Massachusetts has about 50 of them (including at least 13 100-year-old games), Connecticut 15 and Rhode Island about 20.
Here are three of the oldest and most interesting rivalries in Massachusetts:
Boston Latin vs. Boston English
Before the Civil War, football was more of an excuse for a brawl than contest. Then, a more organized version evolved, a cross between rugby and soccer called the Boston Game. In 1862, students from Boston schools formed the Oneida Football Club and organized pickup games on Boston Common.
The Oneida Club disbanded after a few years, but in 1887, Latin played English on Thanksgiving at Harvard Stadium. They have done so for more than 130 years, making it the oldest continuous Thanksgiving high school rivalry in the country.
Needham vs. Wellesley
Five years before Latin-English, Needham and Wellesley played their first game. The rivalry began when West Needham and East Needham split in 1881. They took their high schools with them, so West Needham became Wellesley.
As the two teams lined up on the crooked midfield line for the first game in 1882, the Wellesley captain realized he only had nine players, so he sent his brother into the stands to find two more. The rivalry was so intense at the turn of the 20th century that both teams employed out-of-town ringers, including professionals.
Although older than Latin-English, Needham-Wellesley has not been continuous due to world wars and bad blood between the schools. As recently as 1991, the game was called because of a bomb threat. It turned out to be a prank by some Needham kids.
Fitchburg vs. Leominster
In 1898, the eighth Fitchburg and Leominster game was tied at 0-0 until the last two minutes. Then Fitchburg scored on a punt return, but the referee said no. It seems the hometown crowd ran onto the field, keeping tacklers away from the ball carrier.
