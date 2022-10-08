Max Volterra’s appearance always reminded of a wonderful teacher I had at Emerson College.
Justin Kaplan won a Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Mark Twain, and I had the great honor of taking two writing courses with him. I learned a lot.
Justin wore the same rounded glasses that Max favored, and Max at one time grew a short, distinctive beard across his chin, just like Justin.
Both of their countenances radiated intelligence.
But it was more than that. They always saw the big picture. Always appeared composed. Always seemed upbeat.
Attleboro lost a true treasure this week when Max Volterra died at the age of 86.
What a life. Appointed in 1965, he was at the time the youngest member ever to serve on the Attleboro City Council, and he later was elected to two terms as Attleboro’s state representative. He was chief legal counsel to Michael Dukakis during the former governor’s first term in the 1970s.
A partner at Volterra, Goldberg & Mangiaratti, Max enjoyed a long career serving the public and private sectors. Like any good lawyer, he sought justice, so he actively promoted human rights issues, providing pro bono legal counsel to a variety of non-profit organizations, and was the founding member of the Attleboro Human Rights Association.
He and his wife Marion also established a foundation to assist local non-profits. The Attleboro Arts Museum also benefited from Max’s philanthropy.
Max truly loved Attleboro and democracy, two passions that merged every two years when he was the central figure in the political debates held at another place he loved, the Agudas Achim synagogue. It was where I bumped into him frequently, sometimes because he had asked me to serve as a panelist.
The debates were always the highlight of Attleboro’s campaign season. It was meant to be an old-fashioned rally. Refreshments were served. Campaigns were invited to plaster the walls of the temple with their candidates’ signs. Everybody was allowed — encouraged, in fact — to speak their piece.
The synagogue debate was always the last big political event before the vote, which meant candidates would save their ace in the hole for that night. A mayoral challenger would fire his or her best shot at the incumbent, who would strike back by promising a massive tax cut if elected — or vice versa.
It made for great theater. And it was a wonderful tradition, something I’ve not experienced in any other town during my 40-plus years following local politics.
I think Max had a lot to do it with it.
Debate and strong disagreements were good, and important for democracy, he believed. But when it’s all over, we are all living in Attleboro and we all want what’s best for the city. Leave hurt feelings behind and move on, he believed.
No doubt he was disappointed by what we see in America today. As his friend and fellow lawyer George Spatcher told The Sun Chronicle’s George W. Rhodes, “He was a tried-and-true Democrat and I was a Republican, but that didn’t matter.”
Two lines from the tribute in Wednesday’s Sun Chronicle struck me. Another good friend, longtime downtown merchant David London, said, “Max was not just my friend and my attorney, not just a ski buddy and sailing companion, he was my moral compass.”
London’s wife Toby added, “(He was) the most honorable person I ever knew.”
But wasn’t Max that for all of Attleboro — a friend, a companion and its moral compass? Since joining the city council nearly 60 years ago, he had always been there to offer a hand to those who needed it and to steer Attleboro toward its true north.
We should all be thankful to Max and learn from this “most honorable person.”