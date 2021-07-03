Whether it’s Memorial Day or Veterans Day, we think of America’s most recent wars — certainly World War II, but also Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan — when we salute those who have served our country.
On this Fourth of July weekend, it’s good to look back at the enormous sacrifices our forefathers — including those who made their homes in Attleboro and North Attleboro — made to break free from British rule. Let’s look at some numbers.
There are various estimates but as many as 100,000 soldiers served in the Continental Army. Another 200,000 militia members also served, sometimes in battle but more often as a police force and in intelligence.
Considering that the entire population of the 13 colonies in 1776 was about 2.5 million people (roughly 35% of Massachusetts’ population today), that means about 12 percent of the colonists took up arms for their independence. If that were to happen today, it would mean almost 40 million Americans would be in full service or the National Guard.
In Attleborough (it would be more than a century before the communities we know today as Attleboro and North Attleboro would split), the contribution to the war for independence was twice that.
At the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, historian Elizabeth Phillips compiled a list of all 545 men from Attleborough who fought in the Revolutionary Way. Considering that the town’s population at the time was about 2,000, you can presume most able-bodied men from Attleborough fought for freedom.
Many of them have familiar names, names now attached to parks, schools, streets and businesses in the two communities. The list includes Barrows, Capron, Claflin, Daggett, Draper, Newell, Richardson, Robinson, Sweet, Thacher, Tiffany, Wilmarth and Woodcock.
Among these was Col. John Daggett, an Attleborough surveyor and patriot who commanded the Bristol County Fourth Regiment. Prior to the war, Daggett was among those who signed Attleboro’s Solemn League and Covenant, a provocative document that pledged to boycott British goods in protest over the closing of the port of Boston.
Another Attleborough native, Col. David Cobb, was named aide-de-camp to Gen. George Washington.
Town records show that Attleborough’s citizens were indeed strongly supportive of the war.
While the clash with England was still brewing, town meeting in 1768 authorized the construction of a powder house to store ammunition. That powder house, which still stands today off Mount Hope Street near Linden Street and Old Post Road in the Oldtown section of North Attleboro, was used through the War of 1812.
In 1773, town meeting voters adopted a statement asserting that their rights were given by nature but were being violated by the British crown.
Three years later, shortly before the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, members of a town committee made a bold decision. They instructed Attleborough’s representative to the Massachusetts Legislature, Capt. John Stearns, that if the Continental Congress votes for independence from Great Britain, citizens of the community will defend the decision “with our lives and fortunes.”
In the end, roughly 8,000 American soldiers died in battle and more than twice that many, 17,000, perished from disease. Another 25,000 soldiers were injured in battle, but eight years after the war began, Americans had gained their independence.
We should be thankful for their sacrifice.
Happy 245th birthday, America.
