My wife mentioned to me that she was interested in trying this relatively new hotel in Boston.
It’s called Canopy and it’s right near Faneuil Hall and the North End. We could stay over, spend the day, eat, shop, whatever, she said. We’ve hardly been to Boston since the pandemic, she added.
“Sounds good,” I said and didn’t think much more about it. Typical me.
Then, one other night, I was watching the Celtics.
“I’d like to go to a Celtics game again some night,” I said, as the Green Team was pounding another opponent and looking for a return to the NBA Finals. We had gone to a game last year, and I, at least, greatly enjoyed it.
My wife is different from me. Passing thoughts stick in her brain.
A few days later, she announced that we had tickets to a Celtics game and that we were staying at the Canopy. We could take the train, she said, go to the game and then spend the next day browsing Boston. Typical her.
“Sounds good. Thank you,” I said, marveling at her ability to plan our travel, a trait I sorely lack.
The date was Feb. 3. You may remember it. I know I always will.
It was the coldest day of my life.
In the week leading up to the game, we heard the forecasts. A winter that so far has been extraordinarily warm suddenly looked like it had a chance to shatter cold temperature records, to make Massachusetts look like Mount Washington.
It wasn’t until a few days before — and the icy predictions turned really scary — that we tried to cancel. We had insurance for the Celtics tickets, but the hotel needed longer advance notice to get a refund.
Might as well go, we said. At least it will be memorable.
It was.
We took the commuter rail out of Attleboro. Although standing on the platform waiting for our train was cold, we were bundled up.
It was bearable.
We grabbed the first taxi outside South Station, and a very pleasant driver took us to the Hilton Canopy, where my wife quickly checked in, entrusted our bag to the clerk and jumped back in the cab. Within minutes, we were at TD Garden.
By this time, the temperature was down to minus-1, and, as you might imagine, the wind was howling. We stopped only long enough to grab a selfie in front of the Bobby Orr statue before ducking into a sports bar for dinner and drinks.
The seats were a little high but directly at midcourt, providing a great view of the action.
So far, so good.
The Celtics jumped out to a 7-0 lead, then played miserably, losing to the Phoenix Suns who were without their best player, Devin Booker (at least until they acquired Kevin Durant).
We left with a little time on the clock, hoping to catch a stray taxi back to the hotel. We followed some other fans, stepped out a side door and then:
Oh. My. God.
By this time, the temperature had plunged to minus-8, but it was the wind that made it painfully cold. We were almost knocked off our feet, and my wife said she had never felt such pain in her face.
Is this Boston? Or Mount Washington?
We wandered among hundreds of fans outside the Garden, struggling against the wind, our eyes watering and aching, until we found a taxi. When we told him where we were going, he shook his head.
“You can walk there easily,” he said. “The meter will hardly run.”
I pulled out a $20 bill.
“Will this get us there?” I asked.
It did. The meter did not run.
We didn’t even consider spending the day in Boston, where morning temperatures were at minus-10, the coldest day since Jan. 15, 1959, when I was 15 months old. We grabbed some breakfast, caught an early train and were home before noon.
We definitely want to go back to the Canopy and browse Boston. I’m sure we’ll catch another Celtics game in the future, especially if I drop a hint.
But not in February.
The moral: Be careful what you wish for. It just might come true.