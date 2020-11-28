Forty years ago this Tuesday, I walked through the front door of 34 South Main St. in Attleboro for the first time as a full-time employee of The Sun Chronicle.
It’s good to look at a landmark like that and see how much the world has changed.
My grandfather always told stories of his past, telling us how easy we had it. We didn’t have to keep the stove filled with coal to stay warm. We didn’t have to crank the car to get it started.
We’d laugh and call him an old man.
Time to laugh at me, I guess.
On Dec. 1, 1980, I was 23, single and eager to get to work.
I had landed an internship at my hometown newspaper in April 1978, helping out the sports department. I had hoped that it would be a stepping stone to a career as a sportswriter.
My internship duties consisted of assisting Peter Gobis and Mark Farinella gather the results of local high school games. Although there may have been dozens of games taking place, only one or two were seen in person.
Then, like now, results primarily were obtained by the reporter’s best tool: the phone.
Using a rotary dial telephone, we called the coaches of the teams that played, or they called us. Gobis drew up a daily list of games to be played, the coaches to call and their phone numbers.
It was easy to figure out where the coaches lived based on their phone numbers. You seldom dialed area codes then, so the first three digits were key; 222 or 226 meant they lived in Attleboro, 695 or 699 in North Attleboro or Plainville, 543 in Foxboro, 339 in Mansfield, 285 in Norton, 384 in Wrentham, 336 in Seekonk, 252 in Rehoboth.
With my right shoulder hunched up to hold the receiver to my ear, I would scribble notes to compile a three- or four-paragraph account of the game.
The tough part was the agate: the small type that summarized the contest. The coaches knew what we needed so they would dictate the results. In tennis, for instance, it may be: Smith def. Jones: 6-3, 6-1; Johnson def. Carter, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 and so on.
We would do this not by hand but on manual typewriters. Sometimes, when trying to rush, keys would cross or the ribbon would get twisted and we’d have to ask the coach to pause while we fixed the typewriter, a device that had changed little in the 112 years since it had been invented.
These technical difficulties are hard to explain in the digital age. Sort of like loading coal and cranking a car.
The real fun came during the spring — track season. We recorded the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each of about a dozen events. That’s a lot of agate. And you had to ask the coach to spell the unfamiliar names, slowing down the process.
The coaches were almost always patient. But, boy, I hated it when I answered the phone and got a track coach.
Two months before I began my full-time employment, The Sun Chronicle went fully computerized. Each editor and reporter got a computer with a screen about the size of a toaster.
The screens were black, the letters green. That flashing thing is called a cursor, we were taught, and could be moved by holding down one key and pressing up, down, left or right with the arrow keys.
It would be another 15 years before we’d get bigger, more colorful screens and a mouse.
So this old man recognizes that an awful lot has changed in 40 years.
But not everything.
Peter Gobis is still covering sports for The Sun Chronicle, as he has since my junior year in high school.
And I’m still cranking out weekly columns for my hometown newspaper.
