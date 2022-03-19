Today, two thoughts while trying to figure out why the Patriots and the Red Sox, teams with plenty of money, don’t want to spend a dime while their competitors get better.
Seal of approval
North Attleboro Town Manager Michael Borg and I apparently have something in common: We hate the town seal.
It’s anachronistic, doesn’t reproduce well, especially when reduced in size, and is just plain … unattractive. The seal was designed around the time in 1887 when the town of Attleborough split to form two communities, and North Attleboro was incorporated as a separate town.
No one is really sure what some of the symbolism is all about, other than the plow representing the town’s agricultural past. I’ve always been put off by the woman in the white dress in the center of the seal. It’s just a little creepy.
Borg has proposed replacing the seal, and at least some town councilors seem receptive to the idea.
There may be taxpayers who criticize the proposal, believing it’s not worth the money to design a new seal and then affix it to buildings, vehicles or other town property. Or maybe they just don’t like change.
But 135 years after the town’s incorporation, it seems like it’s time to move on and come up with something better — which shouldn’t be too difficult.
So, I started looking around North Attleboro to see if there were more appropriate landmarks or symbols of the town.
I’ve always loved the Baptist Common with the Civil War Monument in the foreground — it’s quintessential New England — but there may be objections to the church in the background.
The entry way to Community Field might be nice, but who knows if that will be around in 135 years.
The Woodcock Garrison House would seem appropriate, as it harkens back to the town’s 17th century roots and it’s where George Washington is said to have slept. But it was also the site of a bloody confrontation with Native Americans.
Then I saw it on a town truck.
The Big Red N.
You know, the athletic looking, block letter N. The N as in North, the one that’s on so many sports jerseys in town that might also say “Go Big Red.” The one that looks an awful lot like the block letter N used by the University of Nebraska and Northeastern University.
I think it’s perfect. It would symbolize the town’s spirit and sense of community, its interest in recreation and family activity. It would be simple and clean and distinctive.
And it would say “North,” loud and clear, with no Attleboro appendage attached.
What do you think, Michael Borg?
Sturdy wasn’t alone
It was a little shocking a few weeks back to learn that Sturdy Memorial Hospital actually lost money in the pandemic year.
But it’s not so surprising after I saw a report released Monday by the Center for Health Information and Analysis. The report found that Massachusetts hospitals finished the year earning a median profit of 2.6%, but only because of an infusion of federal relief funding. Without that extra money, hospitals would have been in the red in 2020.
The other shocking thing about the report was spending on health care declined by 2.4 percent in Massachusetts in 2020, an unprecedented drop that can be attributed to fewer people seeking care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Imagine that: It took the worst health crisis in over a century to bring health care spending down.
No one wants another pandemic to make it happen again.