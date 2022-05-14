By far the most expansive and expensive property in the Attleboro area is owned by Robert Kraft and the Kraft Group.
Any idea how much the Krafts have invested in their sports, entertainment, dining and shopping complex along Route 1 in Foxboro? I’ll tell you shortly.
This week, the centerpiece of that investment, Gillette Stadium, marked its 20th anniversary.
On May 11, 2002, the New England Revolution christened “the Razor” by defeating the Dallas Burn, 2-0.
As Patriots fans know, many more victories would follow on that same field.
Now, we take the stadium for granted. Say “Gillette” or “Foxboro,” and every NFL fan in America knows you’re talking about the home of the six-time Super Bowl champions.
But the stadium is just part of one of New England’s biggest attractions. A little more than five years after that first Revs match, the initial phase of Patriot Place opened, bringing thousands to Foxboro daily.
It’s made Kraft one of the richest men in America and catapulted the football team to the top of the sporting world.
And it almost didn’t happen.
Kraft already owned the old Foxboro Stadium and hundreds of acres of surrounding land when he bought the Patriots in 1994. He recognized that the old stadium was inadequate for an NFL franchise and quickly tried to move the team out of Foxboro.
First, there was South Boston where the idea of a “Megaplex” to be shared with the Red Sox was pitched. (Remember, this was before John Henry, four World Series and the complete makeover of Fenway Park.) That idea died amid neighborhood protests and pleas to preserve baseball’s oldest park.
Next came Providence and then Hartford, Conn. Kraft actually signed a deal to bring the team to Hartford, using state assistance to build a stadium. Opposition to the location of a stadium and the disruption it would cause in both cities ended those bids.
There were no such issues in Foxboro. There was abundant land and no local opposition; the residents of Foxboro had learned to live with the Sunday onslaught Patriots games inevitably bring.
The problem was that Kraft preferred an urban setting and public financing for his new stadium. Foxboro is about as suburban as it gets, and Massachusetts officials were adamant in refusing taxpayer funds to build a football stadium for a multi-millionaire.
In the end, state officials agreed to fund improvements to roads and utilities and Kraft decided to make the best of his vast Foxboro property. In 1999, he announced the team would stay and that he would finance the $350 million stadium without taxpayer assistance — something that almost never happens.
On Dec. 6, 1999, Foxboro voters gave their approval to construction plans, and work began the following March 24.
The venue’s original name was CMGI Field, but when the dot-com bust brought down that tech firm, Gillette came in and bought the naming rights, retaining it for the entire 20 years even after Procter & Gamble purchased the venerable Boston razor company. It will continue to be Gillette Stadium for at least nine more years after the naming rights deal was extended to 2031.
The first concert at the new stadium was the WBCN River Rave, on June 9, 2002. Much bigger acts would follow, from classic rockers such as Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Elton John and U2 to more contemporary performers such as Beyonce and Taylor Swift. Gillette’s annual country festival has grown into New England’s biggest summer party.
Of course, there’s been a pretty successful team that calls Gillette home. The first regular season game there was on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2002, when the Patriots raised their Super Bowl championship banner before taking on the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The sellout streak that began after Kraft bought the team in 1994 has continued for all 20 seasons in Gillette.
It seems inconceivable now that the Patriots would ever move out of Foxboro. After all, their training facilities and Hall of Fame are located there. Ownership appears cemented with the Kraft family as father Robert will one day pass the torch to son Jonathan.
The owners furthered their commitment to Foxboro Wednesday at a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony for a $225 million renovation of the stadium. Among that project’s highlights are a new north end to the stadium that will add year-round function and hospitality space and a massive video board hanging over the field.
The most noticeable change may be a reconstruction of Gillette’s signature lighthouse, this one climbing 21 stories. It will allow visitors, on a clear day, to see the downtowns of both Boston and Providence.
In all, the Krafts’ investments in their Foxboro property since the 21st century began is an astounding $1.2 billion.
I’m pretty sure they’ve gotten a good return on their money.