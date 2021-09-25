If all the hype before all the Patriots’ Super Bowl games annoyed you, you are absolutely going to hate this coming week.
If you haven’t heard, Tom Brady is returning to Foxboro.
No, that’s not enough.
TOM BRADY IS RETURNING TO FOXBORO!!!
No, still not enough.
(Trumpets blare, drums crash, fireworks explode.) TOM BRADY IS RETURNING TO FOXBORO!!!
Has there ever been a bigger football game in New England?
The NFL has never awarded a Super Bowl to Foxboro and probably never will.
The Patriots have played in 12 AFC Championship games, seven at Gillette Stadium and one at the old Foxboro Stadium, so maybe those games were bigger.
But there has never been a bigger regular season game, a more anticipated regular season game than the one that will be played a week from Sunday night at Gillette. Nothing in the regular season in Patriots’ history, nothing in New England sports history, even comes close.
Tom Brady, the quarterback who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, the greatest football player who ever lived, the greatest athlete ever to grace New England’s sports stages, will take on his old team in his old stadium.
But there is more drama to it than that. It’s been an endless soap opera on sports talk shows for months, particularly the relationship between Brady and Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
There’s one crowd that says Brady is responsible for those Vince Lombardi trophies now resting in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Those folks are winning the argument now after Brady left New England and won his seventh Super Bowl with the perennially hapless Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Patriots missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.
Others say Belichick is responsible for all those Super Bowl rings, that he was the mastermind of the league’s greatest dynasty and that Tom Brady never would have been TOM BRADY if not for his coaching. Those in Belichick’s corner say he will get his revenge this year after spending well over $100 million on free agents and landing his next franchise quarterback in Mac Jones.
Still others say it was a combination of the two, that the Patriots became the greatest dynasty in NFL because of Brady AND Belichick, sort of like The Beatles were not THE BEATLES without Lennon AND McCartney.
More importantly, the level of animosity between the two future Hall of Famers may very well be on display when the NBC broadcast begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
Belichick has a well-earned reputation for getting rid of fan favorites before they start their athletic decline. Vince Wilfork and Logan Mankins are two that spring to mind.
Belichick tried to move on from Brady in 2017 until team owner Robert Kraft stepped in and forced the coach to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, the heir apparent at quarterback.
When Belichick again tried to keep Brady’s salary down to that of a mid-level quarterback, TB12 had had enough, forcing a contract situation in which he would become a free agent. On St. Patrick’s Day 2019, he announced he was heading south.
They will meet for the first and only time in Foxboro as the Buccaneers are not scheduled to return to Gillette for seven years. Surely Tom will retire by then, right?
Just what will happen when Brady returns to Foxboro on Oct. 3?
Will NBC break the record for best ratings of a Sunday Night Football game? Already, those NFL prime time showcases are the top-rated shows every week. Will Brady-Belichick approach Super Bowl TV numbers?
What will ticket prices climb to? $3,000? $5,000?
What celebrities will be on the sidelines? Matt Damon? Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Giselle Bundchen?
Will Tom Brady Sr. be there, acting more like an overbearing Little League coach than the father of the Greatest Of All Time? His answer this week when asked if his son felt vindicated by the Tampa Bay Super Bowl victory: “Damn right.”
Will Brady and Kraft exchange a warm greeting before the game? Will the quarterback plant a kiss on the owner’s cheek, as he often did in the past? They do, after all, have each other to thank for the millions of dollars — or in Kraft’s case billions of dollars — they have accumulated over the years. “Excited to have him,” Kraft said when the match-up was announced. “He’s a great guy and he did so much for us. I love him.”
What will happen after the game? Will Brady exchange hugs with Patriots’ veterans like Devin McCourty, Matthew Slater, James White, David Andrews, and Don’t’a Hightower? How about offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, with whom Brady always appeared to have a love-hate relationship?
Will Brady take the time to chat with his successor in Foxboro, the rookie Jones? Will he offer advice?
And finally, and most importantly, what, if anything, will happen between Brady and Belichick on the field after the game? A warm hug? A short chat? A brief handshake? Or will the two greatest figures in America’s most popular sport over the last two decades, the Lennon and McCartney of football, simply ignore each other?
When Kraft was asked his prediction, he responded, “We should have a fun night!”
Oh, it will be more than just fun. It will be sports soap opera at its very best.
Just be prepared for the hype that will precede it.
