Jack Coyle was the flashy brother.
The former North Attleboro police chief could walk into a room and take it over.
Handshakes. Pats on the backs. Big man with a big personality.
And as his obituary last November said, “the very embodiment of the North Attleboro Police Department,” a force known statewide for its discipline and military strictness.
Despite a tough-guy demeanor, you couldn’t help but like and admire Jack.
But I liked Brian Coyle better.
In many ways, he was the spitting image of his older brother, both in appearance and as an Irish charmer (though a little quieter).
Like Jack, he served in the Marines, then went to work for the North Attleboro Police Department.
And when I say work, I mean work.
Brian Coyle was a workhorse for the town — where he grew up and went to school — for 40 years.
If there was any kind of major incident or crime in North Attleboro during his tenure, he most likely was there, teaming up with other detectives and usually bringing the perpetrator to justice.
But his duties extended far beyond that.
When I began my career as a reporter more than four decades ago, part of my morning routine included visiting the North Attleboro police station to catch up any arrests, accidents or other incidents.
Brian would already be there when I arrived at 7, often pushing a vacuum cleaner or wiping down a counter in the old building on Mason Avenue that once served as the town’s police station. That’s because he was also the police department’s custodian.
“You might want to check the arrest reports,” he would occasionally say. “We had a pretty good one last night.”
Laid out on an orange counter were all the arrest reports from the previous 24 hours. Unlike today, when reporters often must depend on police Twitter accounts to get information, I was free to peruse the reports, even if it included a rape accusation. (He never asked me to not publish a victim’s name because he knew we never would.)
Brian knew about these “pretty good” arrests because he was a detective sergeant. That often meant getting a middle-of-the-night call on a case that might warrant more investigating than a street cop could put in.
Like I said, a workhorse, night and day.
Then, Brian would switch hats and become the department’s police prosecutor. He not only earned a Lifetime Achievement award for being the longest-serving prosecutor in Attleboro District Court, but he gained a reputation as being tough but fair.
I believe some young people who might have been heading down a wrong path changed course thanks to Brian Coyle and the local judicial system.
In many ways, both Jack and Brian Coyle were a police reporter’s dream. They maintained an open book on whatever they did. Their theory was that if you did your job right, the press couldn’t help but write good things about you. But it was also impossible to cover them without getting their dander up.
I can recall only one time when Brian was angry at me.
I had written a fluffy feature on a group of inmates painting the Plainville police station while on a work-release program. I played up the irony of criminals actually helping cops.
I thought it was clever and upbeat.
When I walked into the police station the next day, Brian grabbed the paper and turned to my feature.
“See this guy,” he said, pointing to a photo of an inmate. “Raped a kid. See this guy. Beat the #$@% out of his wife. And you made them out to be #@$!&% heroes.”
He walked away.
It was a good lesson for me.
Maybe I was too caught up in my cleverness. Or maybe I was afraid to ask a convicted felon why he was being locked up for years.
But it would have made the story better, more well-rounded.
The next day, he was the same helpful Brian Coyle, pushing a vacuum cleaner early in the morning before heading to the courthouse.
Like I said, a workhorse.
And tough but fair.
R.I.P., Brian Coyle.