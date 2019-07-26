If you’ve lived in the Attleboro area for very long, you’ve probably heard about what’s known around here as the Little World Series.
It will be 100 years ago this September that some of the biggest names in baseball faced off against each other in Attleboro and North Attleboro. The games have become a local legend, growing in stature as a frequent topic of “Remember When” columns by Sun Chronicle columnist Bill Hannan.
And these, indeed, were stars playing baseball at Brady Field in Attleboro and Columbia Field in North Attleboro. Walter “Big Train” Johnson, often considered among the best pitchers of all time. Rabbit Maranville, a Hall of Fame shortstop who led a 1914 Boston Braves team that captured the World Series despite being mired in last place on the Fourth of July. Jim Thorpe, the Native American hero who gained fame as an Olympian and as a football player but was so athletic that he could have played big league baseball.
And Babe Ruth.
Yes, THE Babe Ruth.
For the next few weeks, I’d like to use my space in Saturday’s Sun Chronicle to tell you about the Little World Series and some of the truths and realities of those games.
How it began
The decade before the Roaring Twenties was a boom period for Attleboro and North Attleboro, which had only divided into separate communities about a quarter of a century before. Such community cornerstones as Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the L.G. Balfour Co. were founded then. Attleboro converted from a town to a city, dropping the “ugh” at the end of its name.
It’s not surprising that the two communities were rivals and that a competition would develop in baseball, then challenging boxing as America’s most popular sport.
The first series was held in 1916 and won by North Attleboro. The following year, Attleboro pulled off a four-game sweep.
World War I interrupted the series in 1918, but both communities, in the midst of post-war euphoria, took the competition to another level in 1919.
While both sides had hired semi-pro players to compete in the early years, community leaders decided to secretly invest in major league talent to defeat their rivals.
In Attleboro, such industrialists as Harold E. Sweet, president of R.F. Simmons Co.; William Saart, one of the brothers who formed Saart Brothers; and Oscar Wolfenden, one of the sons of R.F. Wolfenden who had formed the R.W. Wolfenden and Sons dye house, put up cash to hire big leaguers.
In North Attleboro, young Frank Kelley, who would go on to a long career as a state representative (Kelley Boulevard is named for him), was the man procuring top talent.
The move heightened emotions on both sides.
The 1919 series
North Attleboro lost the first two games before winning the third in 10 innings in a contest that included a controversial call against Attleboro that took away a home run.
After that game, Kelley told the Evening Chronicle newspaper years later, Attleboro’s Saart strode across the diamond and grabbed Kelley’s shoulder.
“You tried to show me up today,” Saart said, according to Kelley. “You’ll regret this. From now on, watch out.”
That challenge changed the face of the series, Kelley said.
Saart sent Danny O’Connell, one of Attleboro’s best players, and former Braves pitcher Dick Rudolph, a friend of his, out to search the National League for players to put on an Attleboro uniform.
North Attleboro heard about the tactic from a tipster, according to Kelley, and enlisted the help of Gloucester native John “Stuffy” McInnis of the Boston Red Sox to recruit American Leaguers.
The big-league talent showed up in force for the Sept. 27 game. Walter Johnson, then at the peak of his career, tossed a five-hitter, helping North Attleboro to victory in the fourth game, 5-2.
The deciding game was played on Oct. 4, and Kelley tried mightily to get Johnson back to pitch for North Attleboro. But Johnson had already promised he would pitch for the Red Cross in New Jersey and turned down Kelley’s offer of more money.
Kelley went with the Yankees’ Bob Shawkey. A huge crowd — many more than the 2,000 expected — broke down Brady Field’s fences to get in.
This was Babe Ruth’s lone time in the North Attleboro lineup. He stroked a single in four at-bats.
North Attleboro clinched the series when Bobby Roth of the Red Sox pinch-hit for Shawkey and hit a home run off Carl Mays for a 6-3 win.
Next week: The Little World Series and baseball 100 years ago.
