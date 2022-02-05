For the last few years, I’ve been fortunate to attend high school basketball games working as a color commentator for North TV, North Attleboro’s cable outlet.
During the last two seasons, I’ve noticed a new fashion among the players: chin straps. Even though this is not football, lacrosse or hockey, players, both boys and girls, wear chin straps.
Of course, they’re not really chin straps. They’re masks, the things we’ve donned for nearly two years to avoid contracting COVID-19.
This season especially, I don’t think I’ve seen a player wear a mask over his or her nose. A few players will cover their mouths, though seldom for the full game.
Coaches wear masks, though not always over their noses and seldom when they’re trying to communicate in a noisy gym.
Referees do wear masks all game, stopping play as they did last year with hand-held “whistles.” I’ve only seen a referee remove his mask a couple of times, when the whole communication/noisy gym thing becomes an issue. (Full disclosure 1: I was a high school basketball referee for about 25 years, retiring only when COVID arrived and my right knee told me it had had enough. Full disclosure 2: The North TV crew wears masks while covering games.)
The MIAA reluctantly agreed to the mask mandate, it would appear. In December, the MIAA’s board of directors declined a request by coaches to lift the mandate for winter sports put in place more than a year ago.
It seemed prudent at the time, considering the rapid rise in cases due to the omicron variant of COVID-19. More importantly, the state superintendents’ association told the MIAA that if students had to mask in school, students had to mask in school-sponsored extracurricular activities.
“The masking issue is plain and simple,” Bob Baldwin, the MIAA’s executive director told The Patriot Ledger of Quincy. “We are an entity that revolves around schools. It makes no sense to do something that contradicts what goes on during the school day. So we’ve tried the best we can — whether we agree with it or not — to mirror what goes on during the school day.
“I get it. If I’m a track athlete running two miles, is it healthier to have the mask on or have the mask off? I get (the complaints). In an ideal world (athletes would be unmasked). But then, all of a sudden, you have a new variant that comes across that nobody can predict.”
Well, the new variant caused lots of people to get COVID but not a lot of them to get really sick or die. And kids, being the immortal creatures they think they are, are simply paying lip service, you might say, to MIAA rules by wearing chin straps.
Coaches seem to be doing the same. Though they wear masks more than players, there’s not much time spent enforcing the mandate, at least during the games I’ve seen.
To be honest, it’s nearly impossible to enforce the rule. And it would only work if both teams would agree to fully cover their mouths and noses because players that don’t mask would, in theory, gain an advantage.
You can hardly blame players or coaches. Unless there’s an indoor mask mandate, you won’t see many folks exercising at their gym with their faces covered. And we’ve all experienced the difficulties of trying to communicate with a store clerk with cloth muffling our voices.
This is all part of the unprecedented territory for a pandemic that would not appear to be the threat it was two years ago at this time. It’s also part of pandemic fatigue; we’re all sick and tired of dealing with COVID restrictions.
The MIAA can say it has a mask mandate to ensure the health and safety of students.
Whether anyone is fully masking is another matter.