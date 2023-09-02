Taxpayers of Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton, I have good news for you: You’re getting a good bang for your buck.
At least that’s feeling of the folks at Boston magazine, which this week released its annual list of the best public high schools in the Greater Boston area, evaluating 150 schools in the Interstate 495 corridor.
The magazine ranked the schools based on several criteria including average class size, student-to-teacher ratio, standardized test scores, graduation rate and educator evaluations.
The most interesting part of the report is an alphabetized “Bang for Your Housing Buck” list of highly rated high schools in relatively more affordable communities with median home prices at $735,000 or less. The magazine selected 11 high schools whose rankings most significantly surpassed the ranking of their respective median home price.
Foxboro (which finished 38th on the overall list), Mansfield (27th) and Norton (72nd) high schools all landed on the magazine’s taxpayer-friendly list.
One other area high school was included on the overall list, King Philip. It finished just behind Foxboro in 39th place.
King Philip finished in fifth place in another category, percentage of teachers with exemplary ratings. According to the magazine, 52.7 percent of KP teachers achieved that distinction.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Dighton-Rehoboth and Seekonk were not included by the magazine. Not close enough to I-495, I guess.
That’s too bad. For instance, it would have been interesting to see how Attleboro compares to Taunton High School, which came in at 128 out of 150. Or how North Attleboro stacks up against others from the Hockomock League.
Finishing No. 1 overall was Weston High School. Big surprise there, right? Weston’s median income is $220,815 and the median home price is $2.4 million.
Weston, which was ranked No. 1 for the second consecutive year, had an average class size of 13.4, a student-to-teacher ratio of 11.3 to 1, an 82.5% Advanced Placement testing proficiency and a 96.9% graduation rate.
Every one of its teachers was deemed “proficient” or “excellent” in their evaluations.
Also not surprisingly, the other top 20 public high schools are in high-income areas with deep-pocketed taxpayers. Among the top 20, 11 had median home prices above $1 million. Here are the others on the list:
- Manchester-Essex Regional High School
- Dover-Sherborn High School
- Wayland High School
- Acton-Boxborough Regional High School
- Littleton High School
- Westborough High School
- The Bromfield School
- Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School
- Winchester High School
- Wellesley High School
- Newton South High School
- Norwell High School
- Lexington High School
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Hingham High School
- Westford Academy
- Algonquin Regional High School
- Newton North High School
- Bedford High School
As is the case with too many things, it’s clear that money talks when it comes to education. And the students from wealthy families will have greater opportunities in their lives while others may have to struggle.
But at least it’s comforting for Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton taxpayers to know their getting their money’s worth. At least according to one magazine.