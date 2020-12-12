It’s been nine months since the coronavirus shutdown first took place. New restrictions take effect Sunday. It seems like a good time to offer two thoughts on leadership during the pandemic:
Our governor
If there’s one job I wouldn’t want right now, it is governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Or the governor of any state.
I don’t think anyone — working folks, business owners, epidemiologists — is pleased with Charlie Baker now or at any time over the past nine months. To me, the governor’s restrictions are too focused on businesses and commerce when he should be focusing on the activities — the unmasked, often private gatherings — that tend to spread the virus.
But enforcing personal responsibility is, admittedly, much easier said than done and perhaps not within the powers of government.
When this is all over — yes, it will be over some day — here’s also hoping the state reconsiders its rules on gubernatorial powers during a public health crisis. Right now, Baker has the sole authority to impose restrictions on millions of workers and thousands of business. He alone can order another lockdown. He doesn’t have to consult with the Legislature or receive approval from the courts. His word is, virtually, law.
That’s not how our democracy is supposed to work.
The state should reconsider the limits, both in terms of time and authority, a governor should have if, heaven forbid, another crisis like this occurs.
Other states allow their legislatures — the elected representatives of the voters — to place limits on the governor’s authority. Massachusetts does not.
I’m not accusing Baker of overstepping his authority, though he has certainly pushed the envelope. He has tried to be a firm leader during this, the crisis of our lifetimes. But the way existing law would appear to read, a less wise, more power-hungry governor could take advantage of the nearly boundless authority Massachusetts now grants its chief executive.
I do give Baker an A-plus for effort.
He has tried to balance public health with the general economic and psychological well-being of the state, a difficult task to say the least. His tone has also shifted from scolding to empathetic and encouraging. He’s really giving it his best shot.
Unlike …
Our president
Every president makes mistakes during times of crisis. During the Civil War, Abraham Lincoln suspended habeas corpus, leaving an estimated 13,000 citizens jailed without trial. During World War II, Franklin Roosevelt authorized the internment of tens of thousands of people of Japanese ancestry.
Instead of debating his successes (few) and blunders (many), let’s all agree Donald Trump should have done one thing to show leadership over the past nine months.
He should have worn a mask. And he should have strongly urged all Americans to wear one.
However, he must have felt protecting himself and others from getting COVID was a sign of weakness and would offend his followers. And there is one thing Donald Trump has proven over the last four years: He was not out to lead all Americans, only to please his followers.
I don’t expect Joe Biden to unite the nation.
But I expect he will not intentionally try to divide it.
Unlike …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.